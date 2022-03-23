NASCAR 2022 at Austin: Practice schedule and timings for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR makes its return to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, this weekend for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. This will mark the sixth race of the 2022 season. Five drivers have already pocked their first win of the season and NASCAR is looking forward to another driver being crowned the sixth winner this weekend.

The racing weekend is expected to start rolling at the 3.4-mile road course on March 27. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will mark the first road course race in 2022.

The Circuit of the Americas was introduced in 2012, but NASCAR inaugurated its first race on the venue in 2021. As they head to Austin, Texas, they will be marking their second race on the road course.

NASCAR 2022 at Austin: Practice schedule at the COTA

Just like the other previous races, practice will be opening the racing weekend on Friday, March 25. The sessions will take place as follows:

Friday 25th March

03:00 pm ET – Camping Truck Series Practice

05:00 pm ET – Xfinity Series Practice

Saturday 26th March

10:00 am ET – Cup Series Practice

On Twitter, Bob Pockrass updated the full schedule of Sunday's race stating:

Practice 20 minutes; Cup split two groups (20min each) for TV. Qual all series: 2 groups, 15 min each, top-5 in each to 10 min final round.

Being the venue's second race, fans are expected to witness an extensive mind-blowing weekend compared to what they witnessed last year. The 3.4-mile-long track features an asphalt surface with 20 turns, where drivers will be running 68 laps with 15 laps in the first stage, 17 laps in the second stage, and the third stage going for 36 laps.

During last year’s event, the race was shortened to 54 laps instead of 68 laps following heavy rain. An update to NASCAR's wet weather tire change rules might be a game-changer should it rain on race day.

All NASCAR drivers will aim for a win at Circuit of the Americas

The Next Gen cars will be hitting the Circuit of the Americas for the first time considering they were launched at the start of the 2022 season. Currently, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliot is the only winner of the race after collecting the inaugural race win.

With the start of the road course race, all drivers will be hunting for their first win at the Circuit of Americas with Elliot defending his unforgettable win.

Last weekend in Atlanta, some accomplished drivers like Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin experienced a rough weekend that led to a huge drop in standing points. As they prepare to head to Texas, they will be pushing hard to recover the lost points.

