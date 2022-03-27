NASCAR 2022 at Austin: Qualifying results for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

Less than a day remains until the kick-off of the first road course race of the 2022 NASCAR season. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will be held this Sunday afternoon at the Circuit of the Americas.

Like every other NASCAR Cup Series race, a qualifying session took place on Saturday where Ryan Blaney secured the pole for Sunday’s race with a qualifying speed of 132.343 mph. Daniel Suarez will join him on the front row, finishing with a speed of 132.369 mph.

Blaney’s Saturday morning didn’t get off to such a positive start, as he made contact with the wall in the early minutes of practice. He still managed to earn his second pole of the year and eighth of his career.

Meanwhile, Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Justin Haley, and Austin Cindric completed the top-10.

Chase Elliott, who won the inaugural EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, stands 12th on the starting grid. William Byron, last week’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip winner, will start on the 24th.

Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr., the four-time road course winner, will start 15th and 17th respectively.

NASCAR’s 2022 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix qualifying results

On Saturday, 39 NASCAR drivers were divided into two groups based on last week’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 results. Each driver ran a single lap in the first round.

The fastest five cars from each group advanced to the second round. Those 10 cars in the second-round battled for pole position to set the top-10 in the starting line-up for Sunday’s race. The remaining drivers’ positions are set with the results of the first round.

Take a look at the top-10 fastest driver at Saturday’s qualifying (round 2):

Position - Car# - Driver - Team - Speed (mph)

#12 - Ryan Blaney - Team Penske - 132.343 #99 - Daniel Suarez - Trackhouse Racing Team - Chevrolet - 132.369 #41 - Cole Custer - Stewart-Haas Racing - Ford - 132.471 #8 - Tyler Reddick - Richard Childress Racing - Chevrolet - 132.552 #48 - Alex Bowman - Hendrick Motorsports – Chevrolet - 132.656 #22 - Joey Logano - Team Penske – Ford - 132.892 #20 - Christopher Bell - Joe Gibbs Racing - Toyota - 132.912 #11 - Denny Hamlin - Joe Gibbs Racing - Toyota – 133.051 #31 - Justin Haley - Kaulig Racing - Chevrolet - 133.566 #2 - Austin Cindric - Team Penske - Ford - 133.94

Edited by Anurag C