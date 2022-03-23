NASCAR 2022 at Austin: Qualifying schedule and timings for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

The first road course of the 2022 NASCAR season heads to the Circuit of the Americas for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The sixth race of the Cup Series will take place on Sunday, March 27, and the green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET.

The venue will host NASCAR for the second time since its debut in 2021. The 3.4-mile-long road course features 20 turns and 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course. The Circuit of the Americas opened in 2012 and since then has been hosting all motorsports from F1 to MotoGP.

Before every NASCAR race, a qualifying session would be conducted to determine the starting grid for the main event. The cars stand on the grid according to their best finishing time in the qualifying session.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won last year’s EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix. He claimed the victory with a time of 3:07:11 in only 54 laps as the race was shortened due to rain.

Qualifying schedule and timings for NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix

The schedule for Friday and Saturday's qualifying session for the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix is as follows:

Friday, March 25, 2022

03:30 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series Qualifying

05:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series Qualifying

Saturday, March 26, 2022

11:00 am ET: Cup Series Qualifying

Who are top-5 in the points table after last weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race?

With the completion of every Cup race, drivers are awarded merit points.

Without winning any race and top-5, Chase Elliott tops the points table with 171 points. Team Penske driver Joey Logano stands 2nd with 164 points, zero wins, and one top-5 finish after dropping from the first position.

Elliott and Logano were followed by Ruoff Mortgage 500 winner Chase Briscoe with 156 points, last week’s winner William Byron with 150 points and Kurt Busch with 148 points, completing the top-5.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson has suffered a huge decline over the past two weekends, dropping from first place to 12th with 135 points, one win, and two top-5.

