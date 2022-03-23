×
NASCAR 2022 at Austin: Race schedule and timings for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

A general view of cars racing during the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 23, 2022 02:51 PM IST
NASCAR heads to Austin following last week’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 thriller. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is the sixth Cup Series race of the season and will be held next weekend at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The event will start at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast live on FOX and MRN.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will be contested over 68 laps on the 3.4-mile-long road course. The venue will host the 2nd race in its NASCAR history.

The Circuit of the Americas features 20 turns and 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course, with each corner designed to resemble sections of famous tracks around the world. It opened in 2012 and since then has been hosting all motorsports from F1 to MotoGP.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott is the defending champion of the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix. He claimed victory in 2021 with a time of 3:07:11 in only 54 laps as the race was shortened due to rain.

Race schedule and timings for the 2022 NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

The schedule and timings for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix are as follows:

Sunday, March 27, 2022

03:30 pm EST: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

NASCAR’s 2022 EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 39-cars that will take part in the Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #1 Ross Chastain
  2. #2 Austin Cindric
  3. #3 Austin Dillon
  4. #4 Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 Kyle Larson
  6. #6 Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 Corie LaJoie
  8. #8 Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 Chase Elliott
  10. #10 Aric Almirola
  11. #11 Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 Joey Hand
  15. #16 A.J. Allmendinger
  16. #17 Chris Buescher
  17. #18 Kyle Busch
  18. #19 Martin Truex jr.
  19. #20 Christopher Bell
  20. #21 Harrison Burton
  21. #22 Joey Logano
  22. #23 Bubba Wallace Jr.
  23. #24 William Byron
  24. #27 Loris Hezemans
  25. #31 Justin Haley
  26. #34 Michael McDowell
  27. #38 Todd Gilliland
  28. #41 Cole Custer
  29. #42 Ty Dillon
  30. #43 Erik Jones
  31. #45 Kurt Busch
  32. #48 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #48 Alex Bowman
  34. #50 Kaz Grala
  35. #51 Cody Ware
  36. #66 Boris Said
  37. #77 Josh Bilicki
  38. #78 Andy Lally
  39. #99 Daniel Suarez

Edited by Anurag C
