NASCAR 2022 at Austin: Race schedule and timings for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR heads to Austin following last week’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 thriller. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is the sixth Cup Series race of the season and will be held next weekend at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The event will start at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast live on FOX and MRN.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will be contested over 68 laps on the 3.4-mile-long road course. The venue will host the 2nd race in its NASCAR history.

The Circuit of the Americas features 20 turns and 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course, with each corner designed to resemble sections of famous tracks around the world. It opened in 2012 and since then has been hosting all motorsports from F1 to MotoGP.

Logan (F1 Guy) @logansuspence RT if you’ve binned it trying to go full speed through this section of Circuit of the America’s RT if you’ve binned it trying to go full speed through this section of Circuit of the America’s https://t.co/BnMFJKPdCt

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott is the defending champion of the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix. He claimed victory in 2021 with a time of 3:07:11 in only 54 laps as the race was shortened due to rain.

Race schedule and timings for the 2022 NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

The schedule and timings for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix are as follows:

Sunday, March 27, 2022

03:30 pm EST: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

NASCAR’s 2022 EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 39-cars that will take part in the Circuit of the Americas:

#1 Ross Chastain #2 Austin Cindric #3 Austin Dillon #4 Kevin Harvick #5 Kyle Larson #6 Brad Keselowski #7 Corie LaJoie #8 Tyler Reddick #9 Chase Elliott #10 Aric Almirola #11 Denny Hamlin #12 Ryan Blaney #14 Chase Briscoe #15 Joey Hand #16 A.J. Allmendinger #17 Chris Buescher #18 Kyle Busch #19 Martin Truex jr. #20 Christopher Bell #21 Harrison Burton #22 Joey Logano #23 Bubba Wallace Jr. #24 William Byron #27 Loris Hezemans #31 Justin Haley #34 Michael McDowell #38 Todd Gilliland #41 Cole Custer #42 Ty Dillon #43 Erik Jones #45 Kurt Busch #48 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 Alex Bowman #50 Kaz Grala #51 Cody Ware #66 Boris Said #77 Josh Bilicki #78 Andy Lally #99 Daniel Suarez

