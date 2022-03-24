NASCAR 2022 at Austin: Weather forecast for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR’s first road course race for the 2022 season is approaching and it will be going down this weekend on March 27th at the world-class Circuit of the Americas facility.

Austin is considered one of the top live entertainment cities in Texas, if not the country, and venues like Circuit of the Americas help cement that reputation. It is one of the best locations to watch live sports throughout the year, including top-notch events.

Despite the fact that there are other fantastic venues in Austin, Circuit of the Americas may be the greatest. Being a road course race, weather is among the factors that give direction to the preparations for the event.

Unlike the oval tracks where racing in the rain is restricted, road course races are somewhat different. They offer an opportunity to race in the rain, but with special rules and regulations that enhance safety.

The day of the event is expected to be sunny with a high of 29°C and a Low of 13°C. The chance of precipitation is expected to be in the range of 0%. On Facebook, SpeedwayMedia.com updated the weather this weekend, stating that:

"One Cure Racing: Cole Custer COTA Advance - Cole Custer is perhaps the most thankful among the NASCAR Cup Series competitors who are headed to Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, to see the weekend weather forecast features warmth and plenty of sunshine with virtually no chance of rain."

NASCAR Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix 2021 ended early due to weather concerns

Last year’s event marked the inauguration of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the COTA. Unfortunately, NASCAR experienced heavy rains, leading to an early end to the race. However, in this year’s event, fans will get a full taste of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix experience.

There appears to be an 80% chance the weather is appropriate for normal racing, but teams are advised to keep their rain tires prepared in case of inclement weather.

Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith stated that their first NASCAR match at COTA Race Weekend was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

This year, they've added a lot more for fans, including amenities for more access, more music, and more camping. They're also collaborating with COTA CEO Bobby Epstein and his team to prepare for another fantastic weekend.

Edited by Adam Dickson