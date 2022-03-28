NASCAR 2022 at Austin: What does the points table look like after the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas?

Ross Chastain and the Trackhouse Racing team captured their first-ever NASCAR Cup Series win at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 27.

Chastain emerged victorious after 68 tough laps over a 3.4-mile-long road course, earning his first win in 151 starts.

The No. 1 driver of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 experienced a tough start to the season. He finally managed to get back on his feet and secured victory in the sixth race of the 2022 season.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney began the race at the pole but failed to maintain it as he finished in sixth place. Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the event, fought hard to recapture his title, but finished 4th.

With Ross Chastain’s win, NASCAR has seen six different winners in six Cup Series races in the 2022 season. The other five drivers who have tasted victory are Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe and William Byron.

Find out where NASCAR driver stands on the points table after EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

With the completion of Sunday's race, drivers have been awarded points based on their performances throughout the race.

Chase Elliott maintained the top position with 208 points, zero wins and one top-five finish. Ryan Blaney’s sixth place finish boosted him in the points table as he jumped from 17th to second position with 195 points, zero wins and two top-five finishes.

The rest of the NASCAR drivers that stand in the latest release Cup Series points table are as follows:

Chase Elliott - 208 Ryan Blaney - 195 Joey Logano - 185 Alex Bowman- 183 Ross Chastain- 175 William Byron- 172 Martin Truex Jr. - 172 Aric Almirola - 168 Chase Briscoe- 166 Tyler Reddick - 158 Kyle Busch - 154 Austin Cindric - 153 Kurt Busch- 153 Kevin Harvick - 153 Daniel Suarez- 150 Kyle Larson- 149 Erik Jones- 143 Austin Dillon- 131 Chris Buescher - 129 Bubba Wallace- 122 Justin Haley- 121 Denny Hamlin - 108 Christopher Bell- 103 Ty Dillon - 103 Michael McDowell - 102 Todd Gilliland - 93 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 92 Cole Custer - 90 Corey Lajoie - 88 Harrison Burton - 80 Cody Ware - 63 BJ Mcleod - 56 David Ragan - 48 Brad Keselowski - 45 Garrett Smithley - 28 Greg Biffle - 21 Jacques Villeneuve - 15 Boris Said - 11 Joey Hand - 2

Edited by Adam Dickson