NASCAR 2022 at Austin: What does the points table look like after the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas?

Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, Cole Custer, Martin Truex Jr., and Alex Bowman race during the NASCAR Cup Series (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 28, 2022 07:34 PM IST
Ross Chastain and the Trackhouse Racing team captured their first-ever NASCAR Cup Series win at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 27.

Chastain emerged victorious after 68 tough laps over a 3.4-mile-long road course, earning his first win in 151 starts.

The No. 1 driver of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 experienced a tough start to the season. He finally managed to get back on his feet and secured victory in the sixth race of the 2022 season.

Introducing NASCAR Cup Series Winner, @RossChastain 🏁 https://t.co/3uu8i0tWx4

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney began the race at the pole but failed to maintain it as he finished in sixth place. Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the event, fought hard to recapture his title, but finished 4th.

With Ross Chastain’s win, NASCAR has seen six different winners in six Cup Series races in the 2022 season. The other five drivers who have tasted victory are Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe and William Byron.

Find out where NASCAR driver stands on the points table after EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

With the completion of Sunday's race, drivers have been awarded points based on their performances throughout the race.

ROSS CHASTAIN WANTS THE WIN!He FORCES his way back to the lead! https://t.co/beFVA7FNKY

Chase Elliott maintained the top position with 208 points, zero wins and one top-five finish. Ryan Blaney’s sixth place finish boosted him in the points table as he jumped from 17th to second position with 195 points, zero wins and two top-five finishes.

The rest of the NASCAR drivers that stand in the latest release Cup Series points table are as follows:

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. Chase Elliott - 208
  2. Ryan Blaney - 195
  3. Joey Logano - 185
  4. Alex Bowman- 183
  5. Ross Chastain- 175
  6. William Byron- 172
  7. Martin Truex Jr. - 172
  8. Aric Almirola - 168
  9. Chase Briscoe- 166
  10. Tyler Reddick - 158
  11. Kyle Busch - 154
  12. Austin Cindric - 153
  13. Kurt Busch- 153
  14. Kevin Harvick - 153
  15. Daniel Suarez- 150
  16. Kyle Larson- 149
  17. Erik Jones- 143
  18. Austin Dillon- 131
  19. Chris Buescher - 129
  20. Bubba Wallace- 122
  21. Justin Haley- 121
  22. Denny Hamlin - 108
  23. Christopher Bell- 103
  24. Ty Dillon - 103
  25. Michael McDowell - 102
  26. Todd Gilliland - 93
  27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 92
  28. Cole Custer - 90
  29. Corey Lajoie - 88
  30. Harrison Burton - 80
  31. Cody Ware - 63
  32. BJ Mcleod - 56
  33. David Ragan - 48
  34. Brad Keselowski - 45
  35. Garrett Smithley - 28
  36. Greg Biffle - 21
  37. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  38. Boris Said - 11
  39. Joey Hand - 2

Edited by Adam Dickson




हिन्दी