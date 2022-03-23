NASCAR 2022 at Austin: Where to watch EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas? Streaming information and more

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is underway and the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is set to be held at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 27. The event will start at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1.

The venue will host the second race in the series' history and is the first road course race of the 2022 season. Additionally, there will be qualifying for this race, which will get started at 11 am ET on Saturday and can also be seen on FS1.

Each past weekend, NASCAR saw a peak in viewership and hoped to continue that trend this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix consists of 39 drivers who will compete against one another for 68-laps of the 3.4-mile-long track, resulting in a 231-mile race.

Chase Elliot is the defending champion of the race and favorite to win on Sunday. He has won five road courses; which means this is a track that should suit him well.

So far, the Cup Series has seen five different winners in five races and with the start of the road course, all drivers will be hungrier to win.

Where to watch NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas?

Friday, March 25, 2022

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Practice session will air on FS1, and it will also be streamed on FOX Sports App at 10 am ET.

Saturday, March 26, 2022

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Qualifying race will be live on FS1 and will also be streamed on FOX Sports App at 11 am ET.

Sunday, March 27, 2022

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will air on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The event will also stream on FOX Sports App as well as FOX.com.

If you are looking to watch through a live stream, check out the Bally Sports App which is available on both iOS and Android. If you don’t have a cable log-in for FOX Live, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

