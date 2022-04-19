NASCAR 2022 at Bristol: Kyle Busch steams in to the win at Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch secured his first win of the 2020 season on Sunday at the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The veteran driver ran third just behind Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe on the final lap.

From there, it seemed likely that Busch was going to finish third. Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe slid up into Tyler Reddick on the final corner, turning both drivers sideways.

Reddick was able to regain control and continue, but from then on, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver didn’t waste any time and stole the victory. He beat out Reddick for the checkered flag by 0.330 seconds.

NASCAR took to Twitter to congratulate Kyle Busch on winning his first race of the season.

NASCAR @NASCAR



Retweet to congratulate @KyleBusch on reaching an incredible milestone in the NASCAR Cup Series!

The victory marked Busch’s 60th Cup Series race victory of his career and also ended a 25-race winless streak. Busch now owns a total of nine Cup wins at Bristol Motor Speedway.

With the Bristol win, he tied Richard Petty’s series record streak of 18 seasons with at least one victory.

Meanwhile, Joey Logano, the defending champion of the inaugural event, finished third, 4.004 seconds behind the race winner. Kyle Larson was fourth, followed by Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell and Ty Dillon completing the top-10.

Find out what Kyle Busch had to say about his first win of the season

Sunday’s win was amazing for Kyle Busch as he won his first race with the new Next Gen car. During the post-race interview, speaking about the win at Bristol Motor Speedway, Busch said:

“Overall, just really pumped to be back. Real pumped to get a win. This one means a lot. I can win on any surface here at Bristol. Bring it on, baby.”

NASCAR @NASCAR



KYLE BUSCH WINS!

NASCAR Cup Series returns next weekend for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The action will go live at 3 p.m. EST on Sunday April 24.

