NASCAR 2022 at Bristol: What does the points table look like after the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway?

Joe Gibbs Racing team driver Kyle Busch secured his first win of the 2022 NASCAR season at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 17. Buch emerged victorious when on the final lap Chase Briscoe made contact with Tyler Reddick, causing both cars to spin out of control.

The veteran driver was right behind them and passed both the drivers at the checkered flag by 0.330 seconds to steal the 60th Cup win of his career.

With Sunday’s win, Busch gained 52 points and stands in 6th place in the Cup Series points table. The two-time Cup Series champion had a total of 273 points with one win and two top-5s.

Stewart Haas Racing team driver Cole Custer began the race at the pole but failed to maintain it as he finished in 13th place. Joey Logano, the defending champion of the event, fought hard to recapture his title, but finished 3rd.

With Kyle Busch’s win, NASCAR has seen eight different winners, including one repetitive winner in the first nine Cup Series races of the 2022 season. The other five drivers who have tasted victory are Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

With the completion of nine Cup races this season, drivers have been awarded points based on their performances throughout the race.

Chase Elliott maintained the top position with 325 points, zero wins and one top-five finish. Ryan Blaney’s fifth place finish boosted him in the points table as he took second position with 321 points, zero wins and four top-five finishes.

The rest of the updated list of NASCAR drivers that stand in the latest release Cup Series points table are as follows:

Chase Elliott - 324 Ryan Blaney - 321 Joey Logano - 303 William Byron - 295 Alex Bowman - 273 Kyle Busch - 273 Martin Truex Jr. - 253 Ross Chastain - 250 Kyle Larson -249 Chase Briscoe - 245 Tyler Reddick - 241 Aric Almirola - 237 Kevin Harvick - 225 Austin Cindric - 222 Christopher Bell - 220 Daniel Suárez - 212 Austin Dillon - 210 Chase Buescher - 195 Erik Jones - 194 Kurt Busch - 192 Ty Dillon - 166 Bubba Wallace Jr. - 163 Denny Hamlin - 159 Cole Custer - 159 Justin Haley - 158 Michael McDowell - 152 Todd Gilliland - 132 Harrison Burton - 127 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 120 Brad Keselowski - 118 Corey LaJoie - 117 Cody Ware - 79 B. J. McLeod - 60 David Ragan - 48 Garrett Smithley - 28 Greg Biffle - 22 Jacques Villeneuve - 15 Boris Said - 11 Joey Hand - 2

