NASCAR 2022 at Bristol: What does the points table look like after the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway?

NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway . (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 19, 2022 12:02 AM IST
Joe Gibbs Racing team driver Kyle Busch secured his first win of the 2022 NASCAR season at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 17. Buch emerged victorious when on the final lap Chase Briscoe made contact with Tyler Reddick, causing both cars to spin out of control.

The veteran driver was right behind them and passed both the drivers at the checkered flag by 0.330 seconds to steal the 60th Cup win of his career.

Make it 6️⃣0️⃣ for Rowdy! Retweet to congratulate @KyleBusch on reaching an incredible milestone in the NASCAR Cup Series! https://t.co/dyLWuyQ3wP

With Sunday’s win, Busch gained 52 points and stands in 6th place in the Cup Series points table. The two-time Cup Series champion had a total of 273 points with one win and two top-5s.

CHECKERED FLAG: KYLE BUSCH WINS IN A WILD FINISH AT BRISTOL!!!! https://t.co/ypSAEtGpc6

Stewart Haas Racing team driver Cole Custer began the race at the pole but failed to maintain it as he finished in 13th place. Joey Logano, the defending champion of the event, fought hard to recapture his title, but finished 3rd.

With Kyle Busch’s win, NASCAR has seen eight different winners, including one repetitive winner in the first nine Cup Series races of the 2022 season. The other five drivers who have tasted victory are Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

Find out where NASCAR driver stands on the points table after Food City Dirt Race

With the completion of nine Cup races this season, drivers have been awarded points based on their performances throughout the race.

Chase Elliott maintained the top position with 325 points, zero wins and one top-five finish. Ryan Blaney’s fifth place finish boosted him in the points table as he took second position with 321 points, zero wins and four top-five finishes.

The rest of the updated list of NASCAR drivers that stand in the latest release Cup Series points table are as follows:

  1. Chase Elliott - 324
  2. Ryan Blaney - 321
  3. Joey Logano - 303
  4. William Byron - 295
  5. Alex Bowman - 273
  6. Kyle Busch - 273
  7. Martin Truex Jr. - 253
  8. Ross Chastain - 250
  9. Kyle Larson -249
  10. Chase Briscoe - 245
  11. Tyler Reddick - 241
  12. Aric Almirola - 237
  13. Kevin Harvick - 225
  14. Austin Cindric - 222
  15. Christopher Bell - 220
  16. Daniel Suárez - 212
  17. Austin Dillon - 210
  18. Chase Buescher - 195
  19. Erik Jones - 194
  20. Kurt Busch - 192
  21. Ty Dillon - 166
  22. Bubba Wallace Jr. - 163
  23. Denny Hamlin - 159
  24. Cole Custer - 159
  25. Justin Haley - 158
  26. Michael McDowell - 152
  27. Todd Gilliland - 132
  28. Harrison Burton - 127
  29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 120
  30. Brad Keselowski - 118
  31. Corey LaJoie - 117
  32. Cody Ware - 79
  33. B. J. McLeod - 60
  34. David Ragan - 48
  35. Garrett Smithley - 28
  36. Greg Biffle - 22
  37. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  38. Boris Said - 11
  39. Joey Hand - 2

