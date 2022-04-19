NASCAR 2022 at Bristol: What does the points table look like after the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway?

Joe Gibbs Racing team driver Kyle Busch secured his first win of the 2022 NASCAR season at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 17. Buch emerged victorious when on the final lap Chase Briscoe made contact with Tyler Reddick, causing both cars to spin out of control.
The veteran driver was right behind them and passed both the drivers at the checkered flag by 0.330 seconds to steal the 60th Cup win of his career.
With Sunday’s win, Busch gained 52 points and stands in 6th place in the Cup Series points table. The two-time Cup Series champion had a total of 273 points with one win and two top-5s.
Stewart Haas Racing team driver Cole Custer began the race at the pole but failed to maintain it as he finished in 13th place. Joey Logano, the defending champion of the event, fought hard to recapture his title, but finished 3rd.
With Kyle Busch’s win, NASCAR has seen eight different winners, including one repetitive winner in the first nine Cup Series races of the 2022 season. The other five drivers who have tasted victory are Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.
Find out where NASCAR driver stands on the points table after Food City Dirt Race
With the completion of nine Cup races this season, drivers have been awarded points based on their performances throughout the race.
Chase Elliott maintained the top position with 325 points, zero wins and one top-five finish. Ryan Blaney’s fifth place finish boosted him in the points table as he took second position with 321 points, zero wins and four top-five finishes.
The rest of the updated list of NASCAR drivers that stand in the latest release Cup Series points table are as follows:
- Chase Elliott - 324
- Ryan Blaney - 321
- Joey Logano - 303
- William Byron - 295
- Alex Bowman - 273
- Kyle Busch - 273
- Martin Truex Jr. - 253
- Ross Chastain - 250
- Kyle Larson -249
- Chase Briscoe - 245
- Tyler Reddick - 241
- Aric Almirola - 237
- Kevin Harvick - 225
- Austin Cindric - 222
- Christopher Bell - 220
- Daniel Suárez - 212
- Austin Dillon - 210
- Chase Buescher - 195
- Erik Jones - 194
- Kurt Busch - 192
- Ty Dillon - 166
- Bubba Wallace Jr. - 163
- Denny Hamlin - 159
- Cole Custer - 159
- Justin Haley - 158
- Michael McDowell - 152
- Todd Gilliland - 132
- Harrison Burton - 127
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 120
- Brad Keselowski - 118
- Corey LaJoie - 117
- Cody Ware - 79
- B. J. McLeod - 60
- David Ragan - 48
- Garrett Smithley - 28
- Greg Biffle - 22
- Jacques Villeneuve - 15
- Boris Said - 11
- Joey Hand - 2