NASCAR 2022: Chris Buescher wins at Bristol narrowing the playoffs list

Driving the #17 Ford Mustang for Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Chris Buescher won the third playoff race of the 2022 season at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday. The 29-year-old secured his first win of the 2022 season after beating Chase Elliott in the closing laps of the 266.5-mile-long race.

A two-tires pit stop late in the race and late race dominance allowed Buescher to end a 222-race winless drought with a win on Saturday. His win as a non-playoff driver delivered a major upset to the 2022 playoff grid.

Chris Buescher emerged victorious when he got a big jump on Chase Elliott on the restart with 57 laps to go and was able to drive away from him for the lead. Buescher steadily built a solid margin between himself and Elliott and took an impressive 0.458-second win on the 0.533-mile short track. He dominated the last 57 laps as he jumped in front of the field courtesy of taking two tires on his final pit stop.

The win marked the second NASCAR Cup Series victory for the #17 driver, making him the 19th different winner of the 2022 season. The 29-year-old is the third consecutive non-playoff driver to win the first three playoff races of the NASCAR postseason, joining Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace Jr.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race saw 12 lead changes among six different drivers. The venue hosted its 62nd Cup race and the new Next Gen cars for the second time on the 0.533-mile short track and witnessed 11 caution flags.

Chris Buescher talks about his Bass Pro Shops Night Race win

Saturday’s win was amazing for Chris Buescher and the #17 Ford Mustang RFK Racing as they tasted their first victory of the season as well as their first after a long time. During the post-race interview, speaking about his first win of the 2022 season at Bristol Motor Speedway, Buescher said:

“It’s so special here. I love this race track. I love the fans. I love every time we come here. It’s so special. It’s pretty awesome. I don’t know what all to say right now. I’m out of breath. This place will wear you flat-out, and I love that about it. It’s just a special night.”

Catch Chris Buescher for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, the fourth playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

