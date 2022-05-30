NASCAR 2022: Denny Hamlin takes victory at the Coca-Cola 600 running the longest Cup Series race by distance

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin earned his second win of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The 41-year-old emerged victorious in a wild finish when he took four fresh tires during his final pit stop before heading into overtime. He came out of a four-wide battle for the lead on the first restart and did just enough to hold off Kyle Busch in double overtime to win his first Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The win marked Hamlin’s 48th victory of his 17-year-long illustrious career. With the victory, Hamlin became the 12th driver in NASCAR history to win all three of NASCAR’s crown jewel races – the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600, and the Southern 500. Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick is the only active driver on the schedule with all three major titles.

On Twitter, NASCAR congratulated Denny Hamlin on winning Coca-Cola 600 for the first time in his career at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Florida native, who started from the pole, led just 23 of the 413 laps and reached Victory Lane for the second time this season after winning at Richmond Raceway last month.

The action-packed Coca-Cola 600 saw 31 lead changes among 13 different drivers.

The venue hosted the Next Gen car for the first time on NASCAR’s longest race so far at 413 laps and witnessed 18 caution flags.

Racing was not easy for Hamlin and his fellow drivers on NASCAR’s longest race as the vast majority of them ended up either torn up, chewed up, or spun out. Despite all that, it was Hamlin who took the checkered flag at NASCAR’s prestigious Coca-Cola 600.

Denny Hamlin talks about his thrilling finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sunday’s win was amazing for Denny Hamlin as he collected his second win of the season in just 14 outings. With the win, he gained 40 points and stands 17th in the latest release of the Cup Series points table.

During the post-race interview, speaking about winning NASCAR’s prestigious Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, he said:

“It is so special. That is the last big one that is not on my resume. We weren’t very good all day but got ourselves in the right place at the right time.”

NASCAR Cup Series returns next weekend for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. The action will go live at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Edited by Anurag C