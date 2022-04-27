NASCAR 2022 at Dover: Full entry list for DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover this weekend after the Talladega Superspeedway thriller.

DuraMAX Drydene 400 is the 11th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held next weekend at Dover Motor Superspeedway in Dover, Delaware. The action will start at 3 p.m. EST on FOX and MRN.

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 is contested over 400 laps on the one-mile-long concrete-oval track. The venue will host the 104th race in the series’ history.

Dover Motor Superspeedway hosted its first Cup Series race in 1969, with Richard Petty taking the win.

The venue, in turn, features 24 degrees of banking, with nine degrees of banking on the straights; drivers have to work together in the draft to succeed. The track is also known as ‘The Monster Mile’.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared Sunday’s Cup Series drivers list on his official Twitter account, stating that:

“36 Cup entries for Dover. 15-Preece, 16-Allmendinger, 77-Bilicki”

The three open cars will take the starting grid for this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race — No. 14 Rick Ware Racing’s Ryan Preece, No. 16 Kaulig Racing’s A J Allmendinger, and No. 77 Spire Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman won last year’s DuraMAX Drydene 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 19 minutes, and 55 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36-cars that will take part at Dover Motor Superspeedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 – Ryan Preece #16 –A J Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Kurt Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 – Josh Bilcki #78 - BJ Mcleod #99 - Daniel Suarez

Edited by Adam Dickson