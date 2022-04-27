×
NASCAR 2022 at Dover: Full entry list for DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Superspeedway

A general view of cars racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Modified Apr 27, 2022 12:50 AM IST
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover this weekend after the Talladega Superspeedway thriller.

DuraMAX Drydene 400 is the 11th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held next weekend at Dover Motor Superspeedway in Dover, Delaware. The action will start at 3 p.m. EST on FOX and MRN.

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 is contested over 400 laps on the one-mile-long concrete-oval track. The venue will host the 104th race in the series’ history.

Dover Motor Superspeedway hosted its first Cup Series race in 1969, with Richard Petty taking the win.

It's race week!Check out all the driver appearances & FREE fan fun at the link below!doverspeedway.com/2022-dover-ent…#DuraMAXDrydene400 #AGAME200 #GeneralTire125! #NASCAR #MotivationMonday https://t.co/CxQOvTZQIW

The venue, in turn, features 24 degrees of banking, with nine degrees of banking on the straights; drivers have to work together in the draft to succeed. The track is also known as ‘The Monster Mile’.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared Sunday’s Cup Series drivers list on his official Twitter account, stating that:

“36 Cup entries for Dover. 15-Preece, 16-Allmendinger, 77-Bilicki”
The three open cars will take the starting grid for this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race — No. 14 Rick Ware Racing’s Ryan Preece, No. 16 Kaulig Racing’s A J Allmendinger, and No. 77 Spire Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman won last year’s DuraMAX Drydene 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 19 minutes, and 55 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36-cars that will take part at Dover Motor Superspeedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 – Ryan Preece
  15. #16 –A J Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Kurt Busch
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 – Josh Bilcki
  35. #78 - BJ Mcleod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

हिन्दी