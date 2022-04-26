NASCAR 2022 at Dover: Full weekend schedule for DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Superspeedway

The 2022 NASCAR DuraMAX Drydene 400 is set to start on Sunday, May 1, at Dover Motor Superspeedway. The action will be live at 3 p.m. EST on FOX and MRN.

Dover Motor Superspeedway is known as Monster Mile. Despite the scary name, the venue is one of the most popular race tracks in NASCAR.

The super speedway first opened in 1969 and the inaugural Cup race was won by Richard Petty. It has been on the NASCAR circuit from the beginning.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Dover



Fri

1:15-ARCA East p/q

3-FS1-Xfinity p&q

5:30-FloRacing-ARCA East race (125 laps)



Sat-FS1

10:30-Cup p&q

12:30-NASCAR RaceDay

1:30-Xfinity race (45-45-110)



Sun-FS1

2-NASCAR RaceDay

3-Cup race (120-130-150)



NWS: 60s, 20% rain DoverFri1:15-ARCA East p/q3-FS1-Xfinity p&q5:30-FloRacing-ARCA East race (125 laps)Sat-FS110:30-Cup p&q12:30-NASCAR RaceDay1:30-Xfinity race (45-45-110)Sun-FS12-NASCAR RaceDay3-Cup race (120-130-150)NWS: 60s, 20% rain

The track features 24 degrees of banking on turns and nine degrees of banking on straights. Unlike some other popular venues, there are no other layouts for racing, just a one-mile concrete oval.

The 36-drivers will compete for over 400 laps on Sunday and will be eyeing a win, along with which they will also try to take the lead in the points table.

The 11th Cup Series race practice and qualifying session will be held on the same day on Saturday at the one-mile-long concrete oval.

The 36 drivers will be divided into two groups. The division will be based on an odd/even order based on previous race results, and 15 minutes will be allotted for practice sessions for each group.

This will lead directly to qualifying races for a single car and a single lap will be followed by Sunday's DuraMAX Drydene 400.

The five drivers with the best qualifying times from each group will then move to Round 2 of qualifying. They will fight for pole position for Sunday’s race with a single-lap, single-car run.

Full weekend schedule for 2022 NASCAR DuraMAX Drydene 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying and race schedule for this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway:

Friday, April 29, 2022

1:15 p.m. EST: ARCA Menards Series Practice/ Qualifying

3:00 p.m. EST: Xfinity Series Practice

3:30 p.m. EST: Xfinity Series Qualifying

5:30 p.m. EST: General Tire 125

Saturday, April 30, 2022

10:30 a.m. EST: Cup Series Practice

11:15 a.m. EST: Cup Series Qualifying

1:30 p.m. EST: A-Game 200

Sunday, May 1, 2022

3:00 p.m. EST: DuraMAX Drydene 400

3:00 p.m. EST: Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship

Edited by Adam Dickson