NASCAR 2022 at Dover: Qualifying order for DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Superspeedway

The 2022 NASCAR DuraMAX Drydene 400 will take place at Dover Motor Superspeedway on Sunday, May 1. The action will air live on FOX and MRN at 3 p.m. EST.

There are 24 degrees of banking on corners and nine degrees of banking on straights. Unlike other fashionable sites, there are no various racing layouts, merely a one-mile concrete oval.

Following a recent race at Martinsville, a dirt race at Bristol, and a super speedway race at Talladega, the Cup Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday for a one-mile, heavily banked concrete oval.

On Sunday, the 36 drivers will race for nearly 400 laps in the hopes of winning.

Two groups of 36 drivers will be formed. The division will be an odd/even order based on previous race results. 15 minutes will be given for each group's practice sessions.

On Twitter, journalist Bob Pockrass updated the Cup series and Xfinity Series qualifying order.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Qualifying order (and groups for Cup) for Cup and Xfinity. Also the owner points for the RSS Racing No. 28 in Xfinity are now with the MBM No. 13. Qualifying order (and groups for Cup) for Cup and Xfinity. Also the owner points for the RSS Racing No. 28 in Xfinity are now with the MBM No. 13. https://t.co/GKddwdjlkw

It will lead to qualification races for a single car and a single lap that the DuraMAX Drydene 400 can use on Sunday.

The top five qualifying times from each group will advance to the second round of qualifying. With a single-lap, single-car run, they'll compete for pole position for Sunday's race.

Dover is a one-of-a-kind track, which is aggravated by the fact that NASCAR's Next Gen car is yet to run on anything similar. However, if he unloads with speed this weekend and the odds fall ahead of Sunday's DuraMAX Drydene 400, a 40-1 longshot is worth betting on right now.

Qualifying schedule and timings for NASCAR at Dover Motor Superspeedway

The Schedule of Qualifying order for DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Superspeedway is as follows:

Friday, April 29, 2022

3:30 p.m. EST: Xfinity Series Qualifying

Saturday, April 30, 2022

11:15 a.m. EST: Cup Series Qualifying

Qualifying order for NASCAR drivers at Dover Motor Superspeedway

The qualifying order for drivers in Groups A and B is listed below.

Position Car No. Drivers Metric Score Groups 1 16 AJ Allmendinger(i) 36.600 A 3 51 Cody Ware 30.900 A 4 17 Chris Buesccher 29.750 A 5 38 Todd Gilliand # 28.800 A 6 78 BJ McLeod 26.500 A 7 41 Cole Custer 25.250 A 8 22 Joey Logano 22.000 A 9 11 Denny Hamlin 18.750 A 10 31 Justin Haley 18.500 A 11 23 Bubba Wallace 16.900 A 12 2 Austin Cindric # 16.700 A 13 4 Kevin Harvick 13.050 A 14 10 Aric Almirola 11.950 A 15 12 Ryan Blaney 9.200 A 16 3 Austin Dillon 8.250 A 17 19 Martin Treux, Jr. 7.400 A 18 1 Ross Chastain 5.900 A 19 15 Ryan Preece(i) 34.300 B 20 21 Harrison Burton # 31.850 B 21 8 Tyler Reddick 30.450 B 22 42 Ty Dillon 29.300 B 23 47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 27.050 B 24 14 Chase Briscoe 26.150 B 25 99 Daniel Suarez 23.650 B 26 6 Brad Keselowski 21.950 B 27 7 Corey LaJoie 18.600 B 28 34 Michael McDowell 17.150 B 29 45 Kurt Busch 16.850 B 30 20 Christopher Bell 16.650 B 31 43 Erik Jones 12.550 B 32 24 William Byron 11.700 B 33 48 Alex Bowman 8.650 B 34 5 Kyle Larson 7.750 B 35 9 Chase Elliott 6.700 B 36 18 Kyle Busch 3.050 B

Edited by Adam Dickson