NASCAR 2022 at Dover: Total prize money for DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

After 10 action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, NASCAR moved to Dover for another thriller, the DuraMAX Drydene 400.

Sunday’s race is expected to be exciting and uncertain as the Next Gen cars will race for the first time at Dover Motor Speedway. All the drivers who will take the grid on Sunday will be racing to win on the renovated one-mile-long concrete-oval track.

The action can be enjoyed live on FOX and MRN starting at 3 pm ET.

Along with the motivation of winning the race, there will be a solid monetary incentive that will push drivers to come out on top.

On Twitter, Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the prize money that is up for grabs in Dover across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series, stating:

“Purse $ for Dover: Cup-$7,205,230 (includes all $ to charter teams that they get on a per-race basis to compete plus $ for payout for previous 3 yrs performance of charter). Xfinity-$1,419,713”

On Saturday, April 30, the Cup Series action at Dover will begin with practice at 10:30 am ET, followed by qualifying on the same day at 11:15 am ET. Both practice and qualifying will be broadcast on FS1.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win at Dover Motor Speedway?

Since the start of the 2022 season, defending champion Kyle Larson has maintained the same energy, topping the odd boards for one more Cup race.

Heading to Dover, Larson has earned another top position on the boards as a favorite, with odds of +450 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Hendrick Motorsports driver’s 2022 season has been filled with highs and lows.

In the latest release of the Cup Series rankings, Larson stands in seventh position with 299 points, one win, and five top-5 finishes.

Larson was followed by his teammates William Byron and Chase Elliott with similar odds of +900. Alex Bowman, who will be defending his win, enters with the third-best odds of +1000 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The NASCAR season is long and there will be more ups and downs in the points table before the playoffs as the season moves ahead.

With so many promising young drivers, the 2022 Cup Series will add some exciting chapters to NASCAR's history.

