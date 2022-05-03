NASCAR 2022 at Dover: Final results for DuraMax Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

11 races have been completed in the NASCAR Cup Series, and we have seen a ninth unique winner.

In his Hendrick Motorsports vehicle, the winner was none other than second generational star Chase Elliott. With his victory today at Dover, he locked in a spot in the playoffs that begin in September.

The man who finished runner-up behind him was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Rounding out the top five was last week's winner Ross Chastain in third, Christopher Bell in fourth, and Alex Bowman in fifth.

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson finished sixth after battling back from his blown tire and spun in the race's opening stages. It seemed like it would be Kyle Busch's race to win, but he finished seventh.

Martin Truex Jr. was battling Ross Chastain in the final laps for the third position, but he would spin out and finish 12th. The full results are listed below:

Duramax Drydene 400 unofficial results

#9 - Chase Elliott #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #1 - Ross Chastain #20 - Christopher Bell #48 - Alex Bowman #5 - Kyle Larson #18 - Kyle Busch #17 - Chris Buescher #4 - Kevin Harvick #43 - Erik Jones #31-Justin Haley # 19-Martin Truex Jr. #14-Chase Briscoe #99-Daniel Suarez #41-Cole Custer #23-Bubba Wallace #34-Michael McDowell #7-Corey Lajoie #10-Aric Almirola #6-Brad Keselowski #11-Denny Hamlin #24-William Byron #3-Austin Dillon #21-Harrison Burton #15-Ryan Preece #12 Ryan Blaney #42-Ty Dillon #38-Todd Gilliand #22-Joey Logano #8-Tyler Reddick #45-Kurt Busch #77-Josh Bilicki #16-AJ Allmendinger #51-Cody Ware #78-BJ Mcleod #2-Austin Cindric

Nascar Preview for Darlington

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500.

The next race on the schedule is the Goodyear 400 in Darlington, South Carolina. This is the first of two cup series dates on this specific race track. Expect the veterans of the sport to show up and battle for the victory.

Last year's winner of this race was Kyle Larson, and he will be a heavy favorite heading into those upcoming weekends. Other notable names like Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and Denny Hamlin will be guys to keep an eye on.

