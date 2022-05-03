×
Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022 at Dover: Final results for DuraMax Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne.
NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne.
Tyler Clark
Tyler Clark
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 03, 2022 03:33 AM IST
News

11 races have been completed in the NASCAR Cup Series, and we have seen a ninth unique winner.

In his Hendrick Motorsports vehicle, the winner was none other than second generational star Chase Elliott. With his victory today at Dover, he locked in a spot in the playoffs that begin in September.

The man who finished runner-up behind him was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Rounding out the top five was last week's winner Ross Chastain in third, Christopher Bell in fourth, and Alex Bowman in fifth.

He’s been waiting on this one.🔥 it ⬇️ @chaseelliott. https://t.co/TZzIjnds9B

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson finished sixth after battling back from his blown tire and spun in the race's opening stages. It seemed like it would be Kyle Busch's race to win, but he finished seventh.

Martin Truex Jr. was battling Ross Chastain in the final laps for the third position, but he would spin out and finish 12th. The full results are listed below:

Duramax Drydene 400 unofficial results

  1. #9 - Chase Elliott
  2. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  3. #1 - Ross Chastain
  4. #20 - Christopher Bell
  5. #48 - Alex Bowman
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #18 - Kyle Busch
  8. #17 - Chris Buescher
  9. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  10. #43 - Erik Jones
  11. #31-Justin Haley
  12. # 19-Martin Truex Jr.
  13. #14-Chase Briscoe
  14. #99-Daniel Suarez
  15. #41-Cole Custer
  16. #23-Bubba Wallace
  17. #34-Michael McDowell
  18. #7-Corey Lajoie
  19. #10-Aric Almirola
  20. #6-Brad Keselowski
  21. #11-Denny Hamlin
  22. #24-William Byron
  23. #3-Austin Dillon
  24. #21-Harrison Burton
  25. #15-Ryan Preece
  26. #12 Ryan Blaney
  27. #42-Ty Dillon
  28. #38-Todd Gilliand
  29. #22-Joey Logano
  30. #8-Tyler Reddick
  31. #45-Kurt Busch
  32. #77-Josh Bilicki
  33. #16-AJ Allmendinger
  34. #51-Cody Ware
  35. #78-BJ Mcleod
  36. #2-Austin Cindric

Nascar Preview for Darlington

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500.
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500.

The next race on the schedule is the Goodyear 400 in Darlington, South Carolina. This is the first of two cup series dates on this specific race track. Expect the veterans of the sport to show up and battle for the victory.

Last year's winner of this race was Kyle Larson, and he will be a heavy favorite heading into those upcoming weekends. Other notable names like Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and Denny Hamlin will be guys to keep an eye on.

Also Read Article Continues below
The ones who get it, get it. #NewProfilePic #NASCARThrowback https://t.co/ZtZYhfRae7

Edited by Adam Dickson

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी