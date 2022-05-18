NASCAR 2022: Entry list for All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR is all set to bring its fans a weekend full of racing action and excitement as the circus heads to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend for the All-Star Race. The format of this weekend's Cup Series race has changed in favor of an exhibition race that does not hand out any driver or team points.

The All-Star weekend kicks off on Friday with the Camping World Truck Series race and the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, which returns after a week-long vacation. The support races have their usual format and points will be handed out for the same.

3 days until we hear the sweet sound of race cars going around the track

24 Cup Series drivers will find themselves on the grid on Sunday for the exhibition race and will battle it out on track for $1 million in prize money. 20 drivers have already been confirmed for the main event. This is where the All-Star Open race comes into play, as the remaining three out of four spots will be up for grabs.

The event goes live right before the main race and consists of three stages of 20, 20, and 10 laps each, respectively. The winners of each stage will advance into the All-Star Race. The final spot will be decided by fan votes, making up the grid for the main event. The current leaders in the fan vote, according to NASCAR, are Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, Tyler Reddick, and Corey LaJoie. Voting ends at noon (ET) on Friday.

A weekend full of racing and a Blake Shelton concert! What more could you ask for?

Texas Motor Speedway plays host to the All-Star Race and All-Star Open this Sunday, making its return to the event from last year. The 1.44-mile-long track is situated in the city of Fort Worth, Texas, and sports a maximum banking of 24° through turns three and four.

Kyle Larson claimed the cash prize last time around in Texas and will be looking to fill his pockets again this Sunday. He will have stiff competition from his rivals, as is evident by the 11 different winners from the 13 races we have had so far this season.

Full entry list for the NASCAR 2022: All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway

The following drivers will be lining up to claim three of the four remaining spots in the main race on Sunday:

#3 Austin Dillon

#7 Corey LaJoie

#8 Tyler Reddick

#15 Garrett Smithley

#17 Chris Buescher

#21 Harrison Burton

#31 Justin Haley

#38 Todd Gilliland

#41 Cole Custer

#42 Ty Dillon

#43 Erik Jones

#47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

#51 Cody Ware

#77 Landon Cassill

#78 BJ McLeod

#99 Daniel Suarez

Catch the NASCAR All-Star Open go live from Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 05:30 pm ET on FS1.

