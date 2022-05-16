NASCAR 2022: Final results for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 is complete. The much-awaited race of the season started at 3:00 pm EST and lasted for three hours, thirteen minutes, and three seconds. It took place at Kansas Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #45 Toyota Camry TRD for the 23XI Racing team, Kurt Busch captured his first win of the 2022 season. He grabbed the lead from leader Kyle Larson on lap 259 of 267 on Sunday. In a race that was filled with pit-road mistakes and mechanical issues, Busch crossed the finish line 1.413 seconds ahead of Larson to take the checkered flag.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX



RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE KURT BUSCH ON HIS WIN AT KANSAS!



@23XIRacing | @Jumpman23 It's gotta be the shoes.RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE KURT BUSCH ON HIS WIN AT KANSAS! It's gotta be the shoes. 🏁👟RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE KURT BUSCH ON HIS WIN AT KANSAS!@23XIRacing | @Jumpman23 https://t.co/nfqwG0YQ4P

The win marked Busch’s 34th of his Cup Series career. The veteran driver has now won Cup races for five different teams with four different manufacturers.

With his win at Kansas, the 2004 Cup Series champion ended a 27-race winless streak dating back to July 2021 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson finished second, followed by Kyle Busch. Denny Hamlin, who co-owns 23XI Racing with NBA legend Michael Jordan, scored his second-top-5 finish of the season. Pole winner Christopher Bell completed the top-5.

Last week's winner Joey Logano, who started at the rear of the field in a backup car, finished 17th.

NASCAR’s 2022 AdventHealth 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR 2022 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:

#45 - Kurt Busch #5 - Kyle Larson #18 - Kyle Busch #11 - Denny Hamlin #20 - Christopher Bell #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #1 - Ross Chastain #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #23 - Bubba Wallace #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #12 - Ryan Blaney #3 - Austin Dillon #6 - Brad Keselowski #4 - Kevin Harvick #24 - William Byron #22 - Joey Logano #16 - Noah Gragson (i) #7 - Corey LaJoie #42 - Ty Dillon #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #41 - Cole Custer #34 - Michael McDowell #14 - Chase Briscoe #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #10 - Aric Almirola #17 - Chris Buescher #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #9 - Chase Elliott #8 - Tyler Reddick #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #43 - Erik Jones #99 - Daniel Suárez #51 - Cody Ware #31 - Justin Haley #78 - B. J. McLeod

Edited by Anurag C