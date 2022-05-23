NASCAR 2022: Final results for the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race is complete. The much-awaited second exhibition race of the season started at 8:00 pm EST and competed for over 125 laps. It took place at Texas Motor Speedway, with a total of 24 entries.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chris Buescher, and Daniel Suarez advanced through the All-Star Open, while Erik Jones entered through the fan vote.

Driving the #12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, Ryan Blaney captured his first career All-Star Race win on Sunday. The 28-year-old earned a $1 million prize for his victory in the annual non-points event of the season. In a race that was filled with thrillers, Blaney and his #12 team celebrated the victory twice. He crossed the finish line 0.266 seconds ahead of Denny Hamlin in an overtime finish to take the checkered flag.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX RYAN BLANEY (officially) WINS THE 2022 ALL-STAR RACE.



Retweet to congratulate the No. 12 team on their Texas victory! RYAN BLANEY (officially) WINS THE 2022 ALL-STAR RACE.Retweet to congratulate the No. 12 team on their Texas victory! https://t.co/0isKFlZr94

The win marked Blaney’s first top-4 finish in the All-Star Race in his sixth appearance. With a win in Texas, he became the 26th different winner to win NASCAR’s prestigious All-Star Race.

Meanwhile, Hamlin, who finished runner-up, was unhappy with the extra shelter of extended laps under caution given to the Team Penske driver to get the safety window net back up and secured.

Hamlin was followed by Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric, Goodyear 400 winner Joey Logano, and Daniel Suarez completed the top-5.

Last year’s All-Star winner, Kyle Larson, made an early exit, bringing his fifth DNF of the season. He was eliminated after 36 laps when his #5 Chevrolet blew a right-front tire, sending him hard into the wall. Last week's winner Kurt Busch, who started 5th, finished 13th.

NASCAR’s 2022 All-Star Race final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway:

#12 - Ryan Blaney #11 - Denny Hamlin #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #22 - Joey Logano #99 - Daniel Suárez #48 - Alex Bowman #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #6 - Brad Keselowski #20 - Christopher Bell #24 - William Byron #10 - Aric Almirola #45 - Kurt Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #34 - Michael McDowell #23 - Bubba Wallace #4 - Kevin Harvick #14 - Chase Briscoe #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #43 - Erik Jones #18 - Kyle Busch #1 - Ross Chastain #9 - Chase Elliott #5 - Kyle Larson

Edited by Anurag C