NASCAR 2022: Final results for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 is finally done and dusted. The final race of the Round of 8 started at 2:00 pm ET and lasted for 2 hours, 59 minutes, and 54 seconds. It took place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course with a total of 39 entries.

Driving the #20 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, Christopher Bell captured his spot in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a dramatic victory on the 2.28-mile-long road course. Meanwhile, defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson was simultaneously eliminated from the championship battle after he suffered mechanical problems late in the race.

NASCAR @NASCAR



wins on the ROVAL to advance to the Round of 8! CHECKERED FLAG: HE NEEDED A WIN! HE GOT IT! @CBellRacing wins on the ROVAL to advance to the Round of 8! #NASCARPlayoffs CHECKERED FLAG: HE NEEDED A WIN! HE GOT IT!@CBellRacing wins on the ROVAL to advance to the Round of 8! #NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/Gvai3ac7Zn

On Sunday, Bell grabbed the lead when he passed Kevin Harvick on the outside through Turn 1 after a restart with two laps to go and managed to hold off Harvick to the finish line to win the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

The win marked the third NASCAR Cup Series career victory for the #20 driver and became the ninth driver to win multiple races in the first 32 races.

Meanwhile, Harvick, who challenged Chase Elliott and Bell for the win in the closing laps, finished as runner-up, followed by Kyle Busch, AJ Allmendinger, and Justin Haley completing the top five.

NASCAR’s 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 final results

Here are the final results for the 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

#20 - Christopher Bell #4 - Kevin Harvick #18 - Kyle Busch #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #31 - Justin Haley #17 - Chris Buescher #45 - Bubba Wallace #8 - Tyler Reddick #14 - Chase Briscoe #3 - Austin Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #7 - Corey LaJoie #11 - Denny Hamlin #6 - Brad Keselowski #10 - Aric Almirola #24 - William Byron #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #22 - Joey Logano #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #9 - Chase Elliott #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #48 - Noah Gragson (i) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #12 - Ryan Blaney #34 - Michael McDowell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #77 - Mike Rockenfeller #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #78 - Josh Williams (i) #51 - J. J. Yeley (i) #27 - Loris Hezemans (i) #50 - Conor Daly #5 - Kyle Larson #99 - Daniel Suárez #1 - Ross Chastain #15 - Joey Hand #26 - Daniil Kvyat

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the next round of the playoffs on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far