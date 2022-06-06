NASCAR 2022: Final results for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 is finally done and dusted. The inaugural Cup race of the season started at 3:30 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, seven minutes, and thirty-four seconds. It took place at the World Wide Technology Raceway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, Joey Logano captured his second win of the 2022 season. He grabbed the lead in an intense neck-to-neck battle with Kyle Busch on the final lap of overtime. In a race that was filled with thrilling action, the 32-year-old crossed the finish line 0.655 seconds ahead of Busch to take the checkered flag.

The win marked Logano’s 29th victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career. He has now won his second race of the season, which makes him the fourth driver this season to win multiple races.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch finished second, followed by Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney, and Aric Almirola completing the top-5. Earlier, pole-winner Chase Briscoe led the first 27 laps until his #14 car suffered a flat tire issue. He later lost a lap after a pit stop and in the end finished P24 in the inaugural Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

NASCAR’s 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

#22 - Joey Logano #18 - Kyle Busch #45 - Kurt Busch #12 - Ryan Blaney #10 - Aric Almirola #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #43 - Erik Jones #1 - Ross Chastain #20 - Christopher Bell #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #48 - Alex Bowman #31 - Justin Haley #3 - Austin Dillon #8 - Tyler Reddick #17 - Zane Smith (i) #34 - Michael McDowell #24 - William Byron #6 - Brad Keselowski #9 - Chase Elliott #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez #14 - Chase Briscoe #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #23 - Bubba Wallace #42 - Ty Dillon #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #41 - Cole Custer #78 - B. J. McLeod #15 - Parker Kligerman (i) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #4 - Kevin Harvick #11 - Denny Hamlin #51 - Cody Ware #7 - Corey LaJoie

Catch the teams and drivers next at the Toyota Save Mart 350 on June 12, 2022.

