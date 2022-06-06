×
NASCAR 2022: Final results for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Joey Logano celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Modified Jun 06, 2022 11:47 AM IST

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 is finally done and dusted. The inaugural Cup race of the season started at 3:30 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, seven minutes, and thirty-four seconds. It took place at the World Wide Technology Raceway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, Joey Logano captured his second win of the 2022 season. He grabbed the lead in an intense neck-to-neck battle with Kyle Busch on the final lap of overtime. In a race that was filled with thrilling action, the 32-year-old crossed the finish line 0.655 seconds ahead of Busch to take the checkered flag.

A fantastic back-and-forth battle between @KyleBusch and @joeylogano with Logano taking the win at @WWTRaceway! 🏁 #NASCAR https://t.co/3H2d8fxe7X

The win marked Logano’s 29th victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career. He has now won his second race of the season, which makes him the fourth driver this season to win multiple races.

.@joeylogano wins in a THRILLING #NASCAROvertime finish!RETWEET to congratulate the first NASCAR Cup Series winner at @WWTRaceway. #EnjoyIllinois300 https://t.co/COIiM6C8QT

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch finished second, followed by Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney, and Aric Almirola completing the top-5. Earlier, pole-winner Chase Briscoe led the first 27 laps until his #14 car suffered a flat tire issue. He later lost a lap after a pit stop and in the end finished P24 in the inaugural Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

NASCAR’s 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

  1. #22 - Joey Logano
  2. #18 - Kyle Busch
  3. #45 - Kurt Busch
  4. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  5. #10 - Aric Almirola
  6. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  7. #43 - Erik Jones
  8. #1 - Ross Chastain
  9. #20 - Christopher Bell
  10. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  11. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  12. #5 - Kyle Larson
  13. #48 - Alex Bowman
  14. #31 - Justin Haley
  15. #3 - Austin Dillon
  16. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  17. #17 - Zane Smith (i)
  18. #34 - Michael McDowell
  19. #24 - William Byron
  20. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  21. #9 - Chase Elliott
  22. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  23. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  24. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  25. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  26. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  27. #42 - Ty Dillon
  28. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  31. #15 - Parker Kligerman (i)
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  34. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #7 - Corey LaJoie

Catch the teams and drivers next at the Toyota Save Mart 350 on June 12, 2022.

