NASCAR 2022: Final results for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race is done and dusted, and we have the results in front of us.

The much-awaited race of the season started at 3:00 pm ET and lasted for 2 hours, 58 minutes, and 42 seconds. The race at Phoenix Raceway had a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, Joey Logano dominated the season finale race from the pole. Logano won the first stage, led a race-high 187 of 312 laps and eventually claimed his fourth win of the 2022 season and with it the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the second of his career.

The Phoenix Raceway win marked the 31st NASCAR Cup Series career victory for the #22 Ford driver. Logano became the 17th driver to win two or more championships. The Connecticut-born driver also became the first multi-champion for Ford Mustang since David Pearson won the title in 1968 and 1969.

Logano easily held off the other three championship drivers, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott on Sunday. Only Chastain could give some competition to Logano over the closing laps, but he couldn’t keep pace with him and crossed the finish line in third-place.

Christopher Bell finished 10th due to a slow pit stop. Chase Elliott’s #9 Chevrolet was damaged midway through the race, which cost him a shot at his second championship as he ended up at a P28 finish.

Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney started in the first row and finished as runner-up. He was followed by Chastain, Ford drivers Chase Briscoe, and Kevin Harvick forming the top five. Brad Keselowski and Landon Cassill failed to finish the race.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race final results

Here are the final results for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway:

#22 - Joey Logano #12 - Ryan Blaney #1 - Ross Chastain #14 - Chase Briscoe #4 - Kevin Harvick #24 - William Byron #18 - Kyle Busch #11 - Denny Hamlin #5 - Kyle Larson #20 - Christopher Bell #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #3 - Austin Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #41 - Cole Custer #23 - Daniel Hemric (i) #7 - Corey LaJoie #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #10 - Aric Almirola #17 - Chris Buescher #45 - Bubba Wallace Jr. #8 - Tyler Reddick #99 - Daniel Suárez #34 - Michael McDowell #42 - Ty Dillon #31 - Justin Haley #9 - Chase Elliott #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #51 - Cody Ware #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #15 - Garrett Smithley (i) #48 - Alex Bowman #6 - Brad Keselowski #77 - Landon Cassill (i)

