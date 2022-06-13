NASCAR 2022: Final results for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 is finally done and dusted. The second road course race of the season started at 4:00 p.m. ET and lasted for two hours, forty-eight minutes, and twenty-two seconds. It took place at the Sonoma Raceway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing Team, Daniel Suarez earned his first win of the 2022 season. The Monterrey, Mexico native dominated the second half of the race, leading 47 of 110 laps at the Sonoma Raceway. In a race that was filled with thrilling action, the 30-year-old crossed the finish line 3.849 seconds ahead of Chris Buescher to grab his first NASCAR Cup Series win in his 195th Cup Series start.

The 2016 Xfinity Series champion made history on Sunday as he became the first Mexican-born driver to win a Cup race. With his win, Suarez became the fourth first-time winner of the 2022 season and only the fifth foreign-born driver to manage a win in NASCAR’s top series.

Suarez, who hails from Mexico, joins Mario Andretti (Italy), Earl Ross (Canada), Juan Pablo Montoya (Colombia), and Marcos Ambrose (Australia) on NASCAR's foreign-born victors' list.

NASCAR @NASCAR From Monterrey, Mexico, introducing the newest winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. From Monterrey, Mexico, introducing the newest winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. https://t.co/65wCTBJ5LN

Meanwhile, Chris Buescher finished second, followed by Michael McDowell, Kevin Harvick, and rookie driver Austin Cindric completing the top-5.

The defending champion and pole winner, Kyle Larson, has led 26 laps and won Stage 1. Heading into Turn 2, after a pit stop, his #5 Chevrolet right-front wheel came off and, in the end, he finished P15 in Sunday's race.

NASCAR’s 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway:

#99 - Daniel Suárez #17 - Chris Buescher #34 - Michael McDowell #4 - Kevin Harvick #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #12 - Ryan Blaney #1 - Ross Chastain #9 - Chase Elliott #24 - William Byron #6 - Brad Keselowski #3 - Austin Dillon #31 - Justin Haley #14 - Chase Briscoe #10 - Aric Almirola #5 - Kyle Larson #48 - Alex Bowman #22 - Joey Logano #45 - Kurt Busch #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #15 - Joey Hand #41 - Cole Custer #43 - Erik Jones #42 - Ty Dillon #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #18 - Kyle Busch #11 - Denny Hamlin #51 - Cody Ware #78 - Scott Heckert #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #23 - Bubba Wallace

Catch the teams and drivers next at the Ally 400 on June 26, 2022.

