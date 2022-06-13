×
NASCAR 2022: Final results for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Daniel Suarez celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 13, 2022 01:49 PM IST

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 is finally done and dusted. The second road course race of the season started at 4:00 p.m. ET and lasted for two hours, forty-eight minutes, and twenty-two seconds. It took place at the Sonoma Raceway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing Team, Daniel Suarez earned his first win of the 2022 season. The Monterrey, Mexico native dominated the second half of the race, leading 47 of 110 laps at the Sonoma Raceway. In a race that was filled with thrilling action, the 30-year-old crossed the finish line 3.849 seconds ahead of Chris Buescher to grab his first NASCAR Cup Series win in his 195th Cup Series start.

.@Daniel_SuarezG takes the 🏁 at @RaceSonoma. https://t.co/Jz9lyDhxPq

The 2016 Xfinity Series champion made history on Sunday as he became the first Mexican-born driver to win a Cup race. With his win, Suarez became the fourth first-time winner of the 2022 season and only the fifth foreign-born driver to manage a win in NASCAR’s top series.

Suarez, who hails from Mexico, joins Mario Andretti (Italy), Earl Ross (Canada), Juan Pablo Montoya (Colombia), and Marcos Ambrose (Australia) on NASCAR's foreign-born victors' list.

From Monterrey, Mexico, introducing the newest winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. https://t.co/65wCTBJ5LN

Meanwhile, Chris Buescher finished second, followed by Michael McDowell, Kevin Harvick, and rookie driver Austin Cindric completing the top-5.

The defending champion and pole winner, Kyle Larson, has led 26 laps and won Stage 1. Heading into Turn 2, after a pit stop, his #5 Chevrolet right-front wheel came off and, in the end, he finished P15 in Sunday's race.

NASCAR’s 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway:

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  2. #17 - Chris Buescher
  3. #34 - Michael McDowell
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  6. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  7. #1 - Ross Chastain
  8. #9 - Chase Elliott
  9. #24 - William Byron
  10. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  11. #3 - Austin Dillon
  12. #31 - Justin Haley
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #10 - Aric Almirola
  15. #5 - Kyle Larson
  16. #48 - Alex Bowman
  17. #22 - Joey Logano
  18. #45 - Kurt Busch
  19. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  20. #15 - Joey Hand
  21. #41 - Cole Custer
  22. #43 - Erik Jones
  23. #42 - Ty Dillon
  24. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  25. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  26. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  27. #20 - Christopher Bell
  28. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  29. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  30. #18 - Kyle Busch
  31. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #78 - Scott Heckert
  34. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  35. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  36. #23 - Bubba Wallace

Catch the teams and drivers next at the Ally 400 on June 26, 2022.

Edited by Anurag C

