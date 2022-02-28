×
NASCAR 2022 at Fontana: Final results for WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway

Kyle Larson celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Feb 28, 2022 04:02 PM IST
News

Reigning champion Kyle Larson claimed his first NASCAR Cup Series season win of 2022 with the WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday. The venue, which hosted its first NASCAR race in two years, witnessed a nail-bitting finish.

The 29-year-old took the lead from Daniel Suarez with three laps to go and held off Austin Dillon on the final lap. In doing so, Larson took the trophy to his home state of California. This is the Hendrick Motorsports driver's second WISE Power 400 title (previously known as Auto Club 400) — his first win came back in 2017.

CHECKERED FLAG: NEW CAR. NEW YEAR. SAME KYLE.@KyleLarsonRacin WINS at @AutoClubSpdwy! https://t.co/AChxbB5nhi

Expressing his joy at the victory in Fontana, Larson said:

“There were definitely some guys that were quicker than us, but they had their misfortune, just kept our heads in it all day... The whole race was crazy, but definitely good to get a win in California.”

Meanwhile, Richard Childress Racing team driver Austin Dillon finished second, followed by Erik Jones in third and Daniel Suarez in fourth. Joey Logano, who won the Clash at the LA Coliseum, completed the top-five.

With 21 laps to go, Larson unfortunately made some contact with his team-mate Chase Elliot when Larson attempted an outside pass to take the lead over Logano. Subsequently, in the final ten laps, Elliot's #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 spun out, bringing in caution.

RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE KYLE LARSON ON HIS WIN IN FONTANA! https://t.co/Y41oyKb2qV

Austin Cindric, the Daytona 500 winner, finished twelfth, but is still at the top of the NASCAR Cup Series points standings. This win for Larson guarantees him a playoff place alongside Cindric.

NASCAR’s 2022 WISE Power 400 final results

Here are the final standings of the 2022 WISE Power 400:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #3 - Austin Dillon
  3. #43 - Erik Jones
  4. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  5. #22 - Joey Logano
  6. #10 - Aric Almirola
  7. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  8. #45 - Kurt Busch
  9. #16 - Daniel Hemric
  10. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  11. #41 - Cole Custer
  12. #2 - Austin Cindric
  13. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  14. #18 - Kyle Busch
  15. #11- Denny Hamlin
  16. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  17. #42 - Ty Dillon
  18. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  21. #15 - Garrett Smithley
  22. #78 - BJ McLeod
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  25. #48 - Alex Bowman
  26. #9 - Chase Elliott
  27. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  28. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  29. #1 - Ross Chastain
  30. #77 - Josh Bilicki
  31. #34 - Michael McDowell
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #21 - Harrison Burton
  34. #24 - William Byron
  35. #17 - Chris Buescher
  36. # 20 - Christopher Bell
NASCAR returns next week with more action, with the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 6.

Edited by Anurag C
