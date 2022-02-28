NASCAR 2022 at Fontana: Final results for WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway

Reigning champion Kyle Larson claimed his first NASCAR Cup Series season win of 2022 with the WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday. The venue, which hosted its first NASCAR race in two years, witnessed a nail-bitting finish.

The 29-year-old took the lead from Daniel Suarez with three laps to go and held off Austin Dillon on the final lap. In doing so, Larson took the trophy to his home state of California. This is the Hendrick Motorsports driver's second WISE Power 400 title (previously known as Auto Club 400) — his first win came back in 2017.

Expressing his joy at the victory in Fontana, Larson said:

“There were definitely some guys that were quicker than us, but they had their misfortune, just kept our heads in it all day... The whole race was crazy, but definitely good to get a win in California.”

Meanwhile, Richard Childress Racing team driver Austin Dillon finished second, followed by Erik Jones in third and Daniel Suarez in fourth. Joey Logano, who won the Clash at the LA Coliseum, completed the top-five.

With 21 laps to go, Larson unfortunately made some contact with his team-mate Chase Elliot when Larson attempted an outside pass to take the lead over Logano. Subsequently, in the final ten laps, Elliot's #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 spun out, bringing in caution.

Austin Cindric, the Daytona 500 winner, finished twelfth, but is still at the top of the NASCAR Cup Series points standings. This win for Larson guarantees him a playoff place alongside Cindric.

NASCAR’s 2022 WISE Power 400 final results

Here are the final standings of the 2022 WISE Power 400:

#5 - Kyle Larson #3 - Austin Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #99 - Daniel Suarez #22 - Joey Logano #10 - Aric Almirola #4 - Kevin Harvick #45 - Kurt Busch #16 - Daniel Hemric #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #41 - Cole Custer #2 - Austin Cindric #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #18 - Kyle Busch #11- Denny Hamlin #14 - Chase Briscoe #42 - Ty Dillon #12 - Ryan Blaney #23 - Bubba Wallace #38 - Todd Gilliland #15 - Garrett Smithley #78 - BJ McLeod #31 - Justin Haley #8 - Tyler Reddick #48 - Alex Bowman #9 - Chase Elliott #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #1 - Ross Chastain #77 - Josh Bilicki #34 - Michael McDowell #51 - Cody Ware #21 - Harrison Burton #24 - William Byron #17 - Chris Buescher # 20 - Christopher Bell

NASCAR returns next week with more action, with the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 6.

