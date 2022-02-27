NASCAR 2022 at Fontana: Full lineups after qualifying for WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway

After an action-packed Daytona 500 last Sunday, NASCAR is back at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. Fans are also eagerly waiting for the start of the WISE Power 400 race this Sunday, February 27.

The two-mile track will host a NASCAR race for the first time since 2020, which will also mark the 32nd event in the Series' history. The 36 drivers will compete for over 200 laps on a D-shaped oval track. Previously, WISE Power 400 was known as the Auto Club 400 from 2011 to 2022.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Fontana: NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 2p ET. Moves to FOX at 3p ET with green flag 3:47p ET. Stages 65-65-70. Fuel mileage: 44-48 laps?? 12 sets tires incl 1 set from qual. Cars impounded. KuBusch must do pass thru at start for 3x tech fails. To rear after incidents: 1 4 6 22 23 31 Fontana: NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 2p ET. Moves to FOX at 3p ET with green flag 3:47p ET. Stages 65-65-70. Fuel mileage: 44-48 laps?? 12 sets tires incl 1 set from qual. Cars impounded. KuBusch must do pass thru at start for 3x tech fails. To rear after incidents: 1 4 6 22 23 31 https://t.co/f5qZjtL7DD

In Saturday’s qualifying rounds, Austin Cindric, the winner of Sunday’s Daytona 500, secured pole position for the second NASCAR Cup Series event at a speed of 174.647 mph. Petty GMS Motorsports team driver Erik Jones went second fastest, to share the front row with Cindric.

RETWEET to congratulate This lap got it done!RETWEET to congratulate @AustinCindric on his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series pole! This lap got it done!RETWEET to congratulate @AustinCindric on his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series pole! https://t.co/gGE9oPYdgc

Multiple cars spun during the final round of the qualifying session. Drivers like Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, and Brad Keselowski all lost control of their Next Gen cars.

NASCAR's 2022 WISE Power 400 starting line-ups

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Auto Club Speedway:

Row 1

1. #2 - Austin Cindric

2. #43 - Erik Jones

Row 2

3. #18 - Kyle Busch

4. #11 - Denny Hamlin

Row 3

5. #16 - Daniel Hemric

6. #6 -Ryan Blaney

Row 4

7. #22 - Joey Logano

8. #9 - Chase Elliott

Row 5

9. #6 - Brad Keselowski

10. #24 - William Byron Jr.

Row 6

11. #8 - Tyler Reddick

12. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.

Row 7

13. #5 - Kyle Larson

14. #48 - Alex Bowman

Row 8

15. #99 - Daniel Suarez

16. #3- Austin Dillon

Row 9

17. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18. #42 - Ty Dillon

Row 10

19. #20 - Christopher Bell

20. #17 - Chris Buescher

Row 11

21. #41 - Cole Custer

22. #21 - Harrison Burton

Row 12

23. #34 - Michael McDowell

24. #14 - Chase Briscoe

Row 13

25. #7 - Corey LaJoie

26. #38 - Todd Gilliland

Row 14

27. #51 - Cody Ware

28. #77 - Josh Bilicki

Row 15

29. #15 - Garrett Smithley

30. #78 - BJ McLeod

Row 16

31. #10 - Aric Almirola

32. #4 - Kevin Harvick

Row 17

33. #1 - Ross Chastain

34. #23 - Bubba Wallace

Row 18

35. #31 - Justin Haley

36. #45 - Kurt Busch

