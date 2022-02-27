NASCAR 2022 at Fontana: Full lineups after qualifying for WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway

After an action-packed Daytona 500 last Sunday, NASCAR is back at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. Fans are also eagerly waiting for the start of the WISE Power 400 race this Sunday, February 27.
The two-mile track will host a NASCAR race for the first time since 2020, which will also mark the 32nd event in the Series' history. The 36 drivers will compete for over 200 laps on a D-shaped oval track. Previously, WISE Power 400 was known as the Auto Club 400 from 2011 to 2022.
In Saturday’s qualifying rounds, Austin Cindric, the winner of Sunday’s Daytona 500, secured pole position for the second NASCAR Cup Series event at a speed of 174.647 mph. Petty GMS Motorsports team driver Erik Jones went second fastest, to share the front row with Cindric.
Multiple cars spun during the final round of the qualifying session. Drivers like Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, and Brad Keselowski all lost control of their Next Gen cars.
NASCAR's 2022 WISE Power 400 starting line-ups
Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Auto Club Speedway:
Row 1
1. #2 - Austin Cindric
2. #43 - Erik Jones
Row 2
3. #18 - Kyle Busch
4. #11 - Denny Hamlin
Row 3
5. #16 - Daniel Hemric
6. #6 -Ryan Blaney
Row 4
7. #22 - Joey Logano
8. #9 - Chase Elliott
Row 5
9. #6 - Brad Keselowski
10. #24 - William Byron Jr.
Row 6
11. #8 - Tyler Reddick
12. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
Row 7
13. #5 - Kyle Larson
14. #48 - Alex Bowman
Row 8
15. #99 - Daniel Suarez
16. #3- Austin Dillon
Row 9
17. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
18. #42 - Ty Dillon
Row 10
19. #20 - Christopher Bell
20. #17 - Chris Buescher
Row 11
21. #41 - Cole Custer
22. #21 - Harrison Burton
Row 12
23. #34 - Michael McDowell
24. #14 - Chase Briscoe
Row 13
25. #7 - Corey LaJoie
26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
Row 14
27. #51 - Cody Ware
28. #77 - Josh Bilicki
Row 15
29. #15 - Garrett Smithley
30. #78 - BJ McLeod
Row 16
31. #10 - Aric Almirola
32. #4 - Kevin Harvick
Row 17
33. #1 - Ross Chastain
34. #23 - Bubba Wallace
Row 18
35. #31 - Justin Haley
36. #45 - Kurt Busch