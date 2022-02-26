NASCAR 2022 at Fontana: Practice and qualifying schedule for WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR WISE Power 400 is set to be green-flagged on February 27 at Auto Club Speedway. The venue will host a NASCAR race after a gap of two years, which will also mark the 32nd event in the series' history. The series did not race on the two-mile track in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second Cup Series race's practice session will be quite different from what we saw at the Daytona 500. For this year, teams will be split into two parts. This division will be based on an odd/even order from the previous week's race for one 15-minute warm-up/practice session for each team. This will lead directly to qualifying for a single car and a single-lap.

The top five drivers from each team will then move to the second round of qualifying to fight for pole position with a single-lap, single-car run.

Schedule for 2022 NASCAR WISE Power 400

Here’s the practice and qualifying schedule for WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway:

Practice: 2:00 pm ET, Saturday, February 26, 2022

Qualifying: 2:35 pm ET, Saturday, February 26, 2022

The proceedings will be broadcast on FS1, as well as on the FOX Sports app.

2022 NASCAR Wise Power 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 drivers that will take part at Auto Club Speedway.

Ross Chastain Austin Cindric Austin Dillon Kevin Harvick Kyle Larson Brad Keselowski Corey LaJoie Tyler Reddick Chase Elliott Aric Almirola Denny Hamlin Ryan Blaney Chase Briscoe David Ragan Daniel Hemric Chris Buescher Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. Christopher Bell Harrison Burton Joey Logano Bubba Wallace William Byron Justin Haley Michael McDowell Todd Gilliland Cole Custer Ty Dillion Erik Jones Kurt Busch Ricky Stenhouse Jr Alex Bowman Cody Ware Landan Cassill BJ Mcleod Daniel Suarez

