NASCAR 2022 at Fontana: Practice and qualifying schedule for WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway

Team Penske celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane after its driver Austin Cindric won the 64th Annual Daytona 500
Team Penske celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane after its driver Austin Cindric won the 64th Annual Daytona 500
Modified Feb 26, 2022 07:01 PM IST
News

The 2022 NASCAR WISE Power 400 is set to be green-flagged on February 27 at Auto Club Speedway. The venue will host a NASCAR race after a gap of two years, which will also mark the 32nd event in the series' history. The series did not race on the two-mile track in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second Cup Series race's practice session will be quite different from what we saw at the Daytona 500. For this year, teams will be split into two parts. This division will be based on an odd/even order from the previous week's race for one 15-minute warm-up/practice session for each team. This will lead directly to qualifying for a single car and a single-lap.

The top five drivers from each team will then move to the second round of qualifying to fight for pole position with a single-lap, single-car run.

TOMORROW!!!!1 DAY 🏄 #ACS25 | #PAG300 | #WISEPower400 https://t.co/Cfv6hKZ4fH

Schedule for 2022 NASCAR WISE Power 400

Here’s the practice and qualifying schedule for WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway:

Practice: 2:00 pm ET, Saturday, February 26, 2022

Qualifying: 2:35 pm ET, Saturday, February 26, 2022

The proceedings will be broadcast on FS1, as well as on the FOX Sports app.

Guess who's getting the #WISEPower400 party started?!@officialDannyT will serve as this year's honorary starter for the @NASCAR Cup Series race on Feb 27! https://t.co/MZJ4fNjmyl

2022 NASCAR Wise Power 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 drivers that will take part at Auto Club Speedway.

  1. Ross Chastain
  2. Austin Cindric
  3. Austin Dillon
  4. Kevin Harvick
  5. Kyle Larson
  6. Brad Keselowski
  7. Corey LaJoie
  8. Tyler Reddick
  9. Chase Elliott
  10. Aric Almirola
  11. Denny Hamlin
  12. Ryan Blaney
  13. Chase Briscoe
  14. David Ragan
  15. Daniel Hemric
  16. Chris Buescher
  17. Kyle Busch
  18. Martin Truex Jr.
  19. Christopher Bell
  20. Harrison Burton
  21. Joey Logano
  22. Bubba Wallace
  23. William Byron
  24. Justin Haley
  25. Michael McDowell
  26. Todd Gilliland
  27. Cole Custer
  28. Ty Dillion
  29. Erik Jones
  30. Kurt Busch
  31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
  32. Alex Bowman
  33. Cody Ware
  34. Landan Cassill
  35. BJ Mcleod
  36. Daniel Suarez

