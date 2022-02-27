NASCAR 2022 at Fontana: Race schedule for WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway

NASCAR fans are now counting hours to the 2022 Wise Power 400, at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. The green flag is expected to drop on Sunday February 27th at 3:30 PM.

Drivers will be hitting the two-mile D-shaped oval track for 200 laps.

Just like the other NASCAR races, Wise Power 400 will start with a practice session. However, compared to the Daytona 500 practice session, qualifying races will take place on the same day on the 26th of February.

This year’s Wise Power 400 will still use the performance metric formula, but the cars will be divided into two groups through the odd/even order.

Once all the cars hit the track for one lap, the top-five fastest cars in each group will proceed to the next round. The two groups consisting of five cars will race for the pole, the two fastest in the second round will earn the front-row.

WISE POWER 400 SCHEDULE

Saturday 26th February 2022

Cup Series

2:00-2:30 PM Wise Power 400 practice session (Fox Streaming)

Wise Power 400 practice session (Fox Streaming) 2:35-4:00 PM Wise Power 400 qualifying race (FS1)

Xfinity Series

12 PM -12:30 PM Xfinity practices (FOX Streaming)

Xfinity practices (FOX Streaming) 12:30 PM-1:30PM Xfinity qualifying race (FS1)

Xfinity qualifying race (FS1) From 5 PM 150 Lap Xfinity race (FS1)

Sunday 27th February 2022

From 3:30 PM 200 lap Wise Power 400 (FOX)

Alex Bowman is excited for the return of Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway after the race was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic. He posted this to Twitter:

"Remember the last time we were at @AutoClubSpdwy ? I do"

Debut of NASCAR Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway

Wise Power 400 will be the first race to be held at the Auto Club Speedway since 2020. It was NASCAR’s norm to hold the event there annually, but last year the event was unable to hold due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It also marked the first race as a Wise Power 400 rebrand since its previously named Auto Club 400. Auto Club Speedway posted on Twitter that it has been two years since they last held the race on the track.

The Next Gen car will be landing on a new track after making its debut at the LA Coliseum before heading to official season opener Daytona 500.

Edited by Adam Dickson