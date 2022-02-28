NASCAR 2022 at Fontana: What does the points table look like after WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway?

As has been the norm after every race, the NASCAR points table changes, with drivers being awarded deserved points as per their performance.

Rookie driver Austin Cindric made his Cup Series debut this year, yet he tops the points table. The Team Penske driver of the Ford Mustang # 2 received a huge points boost after he won this year’s 64th annual Daytona 500 race. The Daytona 500 winner leads the table with 85 points, one win, two starts, and one pole.

Clash at LA Coliseum winner Joey Logano stands in second place. Despite winning the pre-season exhibition race at the LA Coliseum, he is yet to win a race this season that was flagged off with the Daytona 500. He ranks in second place with 77 points, two starts, and zero wins or poles.

Martin Truex Jr. takes the third position with 73 points, zero wins, or poles.

The driver of car #5 Kyle Larson, who was the winner of the Wise Power 400 on Sunday, ranks in the eighth position with 65 points, one win, two starts, and one pole. Despite having the same wins and poles as Cindric, Larson is 20 points behind the former.

The full Point table after Wise Power 400 is as follows:

Driver Points Win #5 A.Cindric 85 1 #22 J. Logano 77 0 #19 M. Truex Jr. 73 0 #12 R. Blaney 70 0 #14. C. Briscoe 69 0 #43 E. Jones 68 0 #10 A. Almirola 66 0 #5 K. Larson 65 1 #23 B.Wallace Jr. 65 0 #6 B. Keselowski 64 0 #18 K. Busch 61 0 #45 K. Busch 53 0 #47 R. Stenhouse Jr. 53 0 #3 A. Dillon 52 0 #99 D. Suarez 52 0 #41 C. Custer 48 0 #42 T. Dillon 46 0 #34 M. McDowell 45 0 #9 C.Elliot 45 0 #4 K. Harvick 41 0 #8 T. Reddick 38 0 #17 C. Buescher 37 0 #7 C. Lajoie 32 0 #38 T. Gilliland 30 0 # 48 A. Bowman 30 0 D. Ragan 29 0 #31 J. Haley 28 0 #51 C. Ware 25 0 #78 B. McLeod 25 0 #11 D. Hamlin 24 0 #15 G. Smithley 16 0 Jacques Villeneuve 15 0 #24 William Byron 14 0 #21 H. Burton 13 0 #1 R. Chastain 10 0 #20 C. Bell 10 0

Kyle Larson's performance in NASCAR Cup Series 2022 season

NASCAR Cup Series has just concluded its second race of the season, the Wise Power 400, at the D-shaped oval track at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson was not ready to let his home state fans down as he edged Austin Dillon to take the checkered flag.

The Hendricks Motorsports driver had a bad start to the season as he was eliminated on lap 190 of the Daytona 500 after getting entangled in a six-car wreck. He also posted a disappointing finish in the Wise Power 400 qualifying race on Saturday at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.

Despite his disappointing performance in the previous race, he was still the favorite to win at this year’s Wise Power 400 with an odd of +400. The prediction seemed to be a sure bet as he clinched the win for the second time.

