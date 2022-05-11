NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas this weekend after the Goodyear 400 thriller.

AdventHealth 400 is the 13th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held next weekend at Kansas Speedway in Kansas, United States. The race will begin at 3:00 pm EST and will air on FOX and MRN.

The AdventHealth 400 is contested over 267 laps on the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. The race will mark the 12th Cup race in the series’ history.

Kansas Speedway hosted its first Cup Series race in 2001, with Jeff Jordan taking the win.

The venue features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking. With 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch and 5 degrees of banking on the backstretch, this track has unique characteristics that require drivers to race against the wall.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share the drivers list of those taking part in AdventHealth 400.

See the tweet below:

Three open cars will take to the starting grid for this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. #15 Ricky Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Noah Gragson, and #77 Spire Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki will be back after Landon Cassill drove the car at Darlington Raceway.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch won last year’s AdventHealth 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, five minutes, and 21 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2022 AdventHealth 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36-cars that will take part at Kansas Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain

#2 - Austin Cindric (R)

#3 - Austin Dillon

#4 - Kevin Harvick

#5 - Kyle Larson

#6 - Brad Keselowski

#7 - Corey LaJoie

#8 - Tyler Reddick

#9 - Chase Elliott

#10 - Aric Almirola

#11 - Denny Hamlin

#12 - Ryan Blaney

#14 - Chase Briscoe

#15 - J. J. Yeley (i)

#16 - Noah Gragson (i)

#17 - Chris Buescher

#18 - Kyle Busch

#19 - Martin Truex Jr.

#20 - Christopher Bell

#21 - Harrison Burton (R)

#22 - Joey Logano

#23 - Bubba Wallace

#24 - William Byron

#31 - Justin Haley

#34 - Michael McDowell

#38 - Todd Gilliland (R)

#41 - Cole Custer

#42 - Ty Dillon

#43 - Erik Jones

#45 - Kurt Busch

#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

#48 - Alex Bowman

#51 - Cody Ware

#77 - Josh Bilicki (i)

#78 - B. J. McLeod

#99 - Daniel Suárez

