NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Kyle Larson takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Modified Jun 21, 2022 04:47 PM IST

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Lebanon, Tennessee this weekend after its lone week off in the 2022 season. Ally 400 is the 17th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held next weekend at Nashville Superspeedway in Tennessee. The race will begin at 5:00 p.m. EST and will air on NBC and MRN.

The Ally 400 is contested over 300 laps on the 1.33-mile-long track. The race marks the second trip for the Cup Series to the oval in the series’ history.

The venue opened in 2001 and began hosting Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series races from 2001 to 2011. The longest concrete oval track saw racing return to the facility in 2021 when all three NASCAR series returned.

Music City, 🔜🎵 https://t.co/Nd3jCPXeWK

The venue features 14 degrees of banking and four turns, presenting some unique challenges for the Next Gen car.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share the drivers list of those taking part in the Ally 400.

36 entries for Cup race at Nashville. 15-Yeley 16-Allmendinger 77-Bilicki https://t.co/ArdjQsrGa1

No open teams are competing in this week’s Cup race. A.J. Allmendinger will drive Kaulig Arcing’s #16 Chevrolet for the third consecutive race, #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Joey Hand returns to the team for his seventh race of the season.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s inaugural event and finished with a total time of 3 hours, 30 minutes, and 23 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2022 Ally 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36-cars that will take part at Nashville Superspeedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Kurt Busch
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at Nashville Superspeedway on June 26 at 5:00 pm ET.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

