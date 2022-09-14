NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol, Tennessee this weekend for the third playoff race of the season and the final race of the Round of 16 after the action-packed Hollywood Casino 400.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race marks the 29th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on September 17, 2022, at Bristol Motor Speedway. The event will begin at 7:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network and PRN.

The race will be contested over 500 laps at the 0.533-mile short track. It marks the 62nd event hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 36 entries for Cup race at Bristol. Chad Norris now listed as crew chief for Ty Dillon. 36 entries for Cup race at Bristol. Chad Norris now listed as crew chief for Ty Dillon. https://t.co/frYUk6oEpE

36 drivers will take on the green flag, of which 16 playoff drivers will look to advance into the Round of 12 on Saturday. Meanwhile, the drivers that will change this weekend’s docket are #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #16 Kaulig Racing’s AJ Almendinger, #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod, and #77 Spire Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki.

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson won last year’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race and finished with a total time of 3 hours, 2 minutes, and 56 seconds. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will look to defend his title.

NASCAR’s 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 cars that will take part at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Bubba Wallace #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, 2022, at 7:30 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C