NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol, Tennessee this weekend for the third playoff race of the season and the final race of the Round of 16 after the action-packed Hollywood Casino 400.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race marks the 29th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on September 17, 2022, at Bristol Motor Speedway. The event will begin at 7:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network and PRN.

The race will be contested over 500 laps at the 0.533-mile short track. It marks the 62nd event hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

36 drivers will take on the green flag, of which 16 playoff drivers will look to advance into the Round of 12 on Saturday. Meanwhile, the drivers that will change this weekend’s docket are #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #16 Kaulig Racing’s AJ Almendinger, #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod, and #77 Spire Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki.

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson won last year’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race and finished with a total time of 3 hours, 2 minutes, and 56 seconds. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will look to defend his title.

NASCAR’s 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 cars that will take part at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Bubba Wallace
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, 2022, at 7:30 pm ET.

