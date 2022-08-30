NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington, South Carolina this weekend for the first race of the 2022 NASCAR playoffs after the action-packed regular-season finale of the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The Cook Out Southern 400 marks the 27th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on September 4, 2022, at Darlington Raceway. The event will begin at 6:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN.

The race will be contested over 367 laps at the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval. It marks the 73rd event hosted by Darlington Raceway in the history of the Cup Series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the Cook Out Southern 400.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup entry list for Sunday night at Darlington. 15-Yeley 16-Hemric 77-Cassill. Cup entry list for Sunday night at Darlington. 15-Yeley 16-Hemric 77-Cassill. https://t.co/5qAuSFTeV2

36 drivers will take on the green flag, and 16 drivers will look to start the playoffs on Sunday. Meanwhile, the drivers that will change this weekend’s docket are #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Daniel Hemric, #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod, and #77 Spire Motorsports’ Landon Cassill.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won last year’s Cook Out Southern 400 and finished with a total time of 4 hours, 8 minutes, and 1 second. The #11 driver will look to defend his title.

NASCAR’s 2022 Cook Out Southern 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 cars that will take part at Darlington Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #16 - Daniel Hemric (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Ty Gibbs (i) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Darlington Raceway on September 4, 2022, at 6:00 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C