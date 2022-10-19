Create

NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead–Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 19, 2022 07:39 PM IST
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Homestead, Florida this weekend for the eighth playoff race of the season. Dixie Vodka 400 will be the second race of the Round of 8 after the action-packed South Point 400 last weekend.

The event marks the 34th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on October 23, 2022, at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The race will begin at 2:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC and MRN.

The race will be contested over 267 laps of the 1.5-mile-long oval track. It marks the 24th annual Dixie Vodka 400 hosted by Homestead-Miami Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

Welcome to 𝙍𝘼𝘾𝙀 𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙆 🌴🏁 #DixieVodka400 | #NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/PyLhFYGFKd

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400.

Cup entry list for Homestead: https://t.co/9fxwTlEejB

The 36 drivers will take on the green flag, of which eight playoff drivers will look to stay on top of the Cup Series points table to advance into Championship 4. With Sunday’s victory, Joey Logano secured his Championship 4 spot, meaning three spots remain among the seven playoff drivers.

Meanwhile, there is only one driver change from last week’s Las Vegas race. John Hunter Nemechek will fill in for Bubba Wallace Jr., who has been suspended by NASCAR for this week’s race for his on-track incident with Kyle Larson during last week’s race.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won last year’s Dixie Vodka 400 and finished with a total time of 3 hours, 12 minutes, and 45 seconds. Byron will look to defend his title this weekend.

NASCAR’s 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 cars that will take part at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - John Hunter Nemechek (i)
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Noah Gragson (i)
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 - Landon Cassill (i)
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23, 2022, at 2:30 pm ET.

