NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead–Miami Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Homestead, Florida this weekend for the eighth playoff race of the season. Dixie Vodka 400 will be the second race of the Round of 8 after the action-packed South Point 400 last weekend.

The event marks the 34th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on October 23, 2022, at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The race will begin at 2:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC and MRN.

The race will be contested over 267 laps of the 1.5-mile-long oval track. It marks the 24th annual Dixie Vodka 400 hosted by Homestead-Miami Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400.

The 36 drivers will take on the green flag, of which eight playoff drivers will look to stay on top of the Cup Series points table to advance into Championship 4. With Sunday’s victory, Joey Logano secured his Championship 4 spot, meaning three spots remain among the seven playoff drivers.

Meanwhile, there is only one driver change from last week’s Las Vegas race. John Hunter Nemechek will fill in for Bubba Wallace Jr., who has been suspended by NASCAR for this week’s race for his on-track incident with Kyle Larson during last week’s race.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won last year’s Dixie Vodka 400 and finished with a total time of 3 hours, 12 minutes, and 45 seconds. Byron will look to defend his title this weekend.

NASCAR’s 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 cars that will take part at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - John Hunter Nemechek (i) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Noah Gragson (i) #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23, 2022, at 2:30 pm ET.

