NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Illinois this weekend after the Coca-Cola 600 thriller.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is the 15th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held next weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. The race will begin at 3:30 pm EST and will air on FOX and MRN.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is contested over 240 laps on the 1.25-mile-long oval-shaped track. The event was added to the Cup Series for the very first time in the 2022 season.

The venue has been hosting NASCAR sanctioned events since 1997, first with the Xfinity Series, then the Camping World Truck Series, and now Enjoy Illinois 300 marks the first Cup race.

The World Wide Technology Raceway features 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and nine degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4, presenting some unique challenges for the Next Gen car.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share the drivers' list of those taking part in the Enjoy Illinois 300.

Three open cars will take to the starting grid for this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race - #16 Kaulig Racing’s A. J. Allmendinger, #77 Spire Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki, and Rick Ware Racing's yet-unannounced pilot for the #15.

NASCAR’s 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 full entry list

Here is the entry list for 36-cars that will take part at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - TBA #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Kurt Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

