NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Kyle Larson drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Modified Jun 01, 2022 12:10 PM IST

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Illinois this weekend after the Coca-Cola 600 thriller.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is the 15th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held next weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. The race will begin at 3:30 pm EST and will air on FOX and MRN.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is contested over 240 laps on the 1.25-mile-long oval-shaped track. The event was added to the Cup Series for the very first time in the 2022 season.

The venue has been hosting NASCAR sanctioned events since 1997, first with the Xfinity Series, then the Camping World Truck Series, and now Enjoy Illinois 300 marks the first Cup race.

The World Wide Technology Raceway features 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and nine degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4, presenting some unique challenges for the Next Gen car.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share the drivers' list of those taking part in the Enjoy Illinois 300.

36 Cup entries for Gateway: https://t.co/uXNLcLh9Es

Three open cars will take to the starting grid for this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race - #16 Kaulig Racing’s A. J. Allmendinger, #77 Spire Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki, and Rick Ware Racing's yet-unannounced pilot for the #15.

NASCAR’s 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 full entry list

Here is the entry list for 36-cars that will take part at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - TBA
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Kurt Busch
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

