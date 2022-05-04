NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington this weekend after the DuraMAX Drydene 400 thriller.

Goodyear 400 is the 11th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held next weekend at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. The action will start at 3:00 p.m. EST on FOX and MRN.

The Goodyear 400 is contested over 293 laps on the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track. The venue will host the 122nd Cup race in the series’ history.

Darlington Raceway hosted its first Cup Series race in 1950, with Johnny Mantz taking the win.

The venue features 25 degrees of banking at turns 1 and 2 and 23 degrees of banking at turns 3 and 4. With three degrees of banking on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch, this track has unique characteristics that require drivers to race against the wall.

The track is also known as "The Lady in Black" and "The Track Too Tough to Tame."

On Twitter, motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared Sunday’s Cup Series drivers list, stating:

“36 Cup entries for Darlington. 15-Yeley, 16-Hemric, 77-Bilicki.”

Three open cars will take the starting grid for this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race — #15 Ricky Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Daniel Hamric, and #77 Spire Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. won last year’s Goodyear 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 14 minutes, and 21 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2022 Goodyear 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36-cars that will take part at Darlington Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain

#2 - Austin Cindric (R)

#3 - Austin Dillon

#4 - Kevin Harvick

#5 - Kyle Larson

#6 - Brad Keselowski

#7 - Corey LaJoie

#8 - Tyler Reddick

#9 - Chase Elliott

#10 - Aric Almirola

#11 - Denny Hamlin

#12 - Ryan Blaney

#14 - Chase Briscoe

#15 - J. J. Yeley (i)

#16 - Daniel Hemric

#17 - Chris Buescher

#18 - Kyle Busch

#19 - Martin Truex Jr.

#20 - Christopher Bell

#21 - Harrison Burton (R)

#22 - Joey Logano

#23 - Bubba Wallace

#24 - William Byron

#31 - Justin Haley

#34 - Michael McDowell

#38 - Todd Gilliland (R)

#41 - Cole Custer

#42 - Ty Dillon

#43 - Erik Jones

#45 - Kurt Busch

#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

#48 - Alex Bowman

#51 - Cody Ware

#77 - Landon Cassill (i)

#78 - B. J. McLeod

#99 - Daniel Suárez

