NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas City this weekend for the second playoff race of the season after the action-packed Cook Out Southern 500.

The Hollywood Casino 400 marks the 28th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on September 11, 2022, at Kansas Speedway. The event will begin at 3:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN.

Kansas Speedway @kansasspeedway The #NASCARPlayoffs are taking over the Heartland!! It's intense, it's tough and all is on the line. Are you ready? The #NASCARPlayoffs are taking over the Heartland!! It's intense, it's tough and all is on the line. Are you ready? 😤 https://t.co/BH6Lrc91Q9

The race will be contested over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. It marks the 22nd event hosted by Kansas Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the Hollywood Casino 400.

36 drivers will take on the green flag, of which 16 playoff drivers will look to start their second playoff race on a good note on Sunday. Meanwhile, the drivers that will change this weekend’s docket are #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Noah Gragson, #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod, and #77 Spire Motorsports’ Landon Cassill.

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson won last year’s Hollywood Casino 400 and finished with a total time of 3 hours, 3 minutes, and 49 seconds. The #5 Chevrolet driver will look to defend his title.

NASCAR’s 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 cars that will take part at Kansas Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - Noah Gragson (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 – Ty Gibbs #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Bubba Wallace #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 – Landon Cassill #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at Kansas Speedway on September 11, 2022, at 3:00 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C