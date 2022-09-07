Create

NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

Modified Sep 07, 2022 09:52 AM IST

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas City this weekend for the second playoff race of the season after the action-packed Cook Out Southern 500.

The Hollywood Casino 400 marks the 28th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on September 11, 2022, at Kansas Speedway. The event will begin at 3:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN.

The #NASCARPlayoffs are taking over the Heartland!! It's intense, it's tough and all is on the line. Are you ready? 😤 https://t.co/BH6Lrc91Q9

The race will be contested over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. It marks the 22nd event hosted by Kansas Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the Hollywood Casino 400.

36 Cup cars for Kansas. 15-Yeley 16-Gragson 23-Gibbs 45-Wallace 77-Cassill 78-McLeod https://t.co/Y2bEjduE7K

36 drivers will take on the green flag, of which 16 playoff drivers will look to start their second playoff race on a good note on Sunday. Meanwhile, the drivers that will change this weekend’s docket are #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Noah Gragson, #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod, and #77 Spire Motorsports’ Landon Cassill.

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson won last year’s Hollywood Casino 400 and finished with a total time of 3 hours, 3 minutes, and 49 seconds. The #5 Chevrolet driver will look to defend his title.

NASCAR’s 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 cars that will take part at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - Noah Gragson (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 – Ty Gibbs
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Bubba Wallace
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 – Landon Cassill
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at Kansas Speedway on September 11, 2022, at 3:00 pm ET.

