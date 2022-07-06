NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Hampton, Georgia this weekend for another track race of the season after the Kwik Trip 250 thriller.

Quaker State 400 is the 19th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held next weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia. The race will begin at 3:00 pm EST and will air on USA Network and PRN.

Quaker State 400 will be contested over 260 laps on the 1.54-mile-long quad-oval track. The race marks the 116th race hosted by Atlanta Motor Speedway in the series’ history.

Atlanta Motor Speedway hosted its first Cup Series race in 1960, with Fireball Roberts taking the win. The track has now been reconfigured and repaved for the first time since 1997. It features 24 degrees of banking in every corner of the track and 5 degrees on the straightaway.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the Quaker State 400.

36 drivers will take the green flag and three drivers will change this week’s docket. BJ McLeod took control of Live Fast Motorsports’ #78 Ford Mustang after stepping away at Road America last week.

Garrett Smithley returns to Rick Ware Racing’s #15 Ford Mustang. Meanwhile, Kaulig Racing driver Noah Gragson will be making another Cup Series start this weekend in the #16 Chevrolet.

23XI Racing driver Kurt Busch won last year’s Quaker State 400 and finished with a total time of 2 hours, 50 minutes, and 8 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2022 Quaker State 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 cars that will take part at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Garrett Smithley (i) #16 - Noah Gragson (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Kurt Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10 at 3:00 pm ET.

