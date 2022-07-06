Create
NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

A general view of cars on track during the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 06, 2022 01:59 PM IST

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Hampton, Georgia this weekend for another track race of the season after the Kwik Trip 250 thriller.

Quaker State 400 is the 19th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held next weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia. The race will begin at 3:00 pm EST and will air on USA Network and PRN.

Quaker State 400 will be contested over 260 laps on the 1.54-mile-long quad-oval track. The race marks the 116th race hosted by Atlanta Motor Speedway in the series’ history.

NEWS: #NASCAR will return to the ATL TWICE in 2022!Experience the next generation of AMS during the #FOHQT500 on March 20 AND the #QS400 presented by @Walmart on July 10!Full season tickets, weekend packages, & single-day tickets are available NOW!➡️ bit.ly/2022AMS https://t.co/OFvWoe3oc1

Atlanta Motor Speedway hosted its first Cup Series race in 1960, with Fireball Roberts taking the win. The track has now been reconfigured and repaved for the first time since 1997. It features 24 degrees of banking in every corner of the track and 5 degrees on the straightaway.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the Quaker State 400.

36 entries for Cup race at Atlanta. 15-Smithley 16-Gragson 77-Bilicki 78-McLeod https://t.co/8N5EusG9cu

36 drivers will take the green flag and three drivers will change this week’s docket. BJ McLeod took control of Live Fast Motorsports’ #78 Ford Mustang after stepping away at Road America last week.

Garrett Smithley returns to Rick Ware Racing’s #15 Ford Mustang. Meanwhile, Kaulig Racing driver Noah Gragson will be making another Cup Series start this weekend in the #16 Chevrolet.

23XI Racing driver Kurt Busch won last year’s Quaker State 400 and finished with a total time of 2 hours, 50 minutes, and 8 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2022 Quaker State 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 cars that will take part at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Garrett Smithley (i)
  15. #16 - Noah Gragson (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Kurt Busch
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10 at 3:00 pm ET.

Edited by Anurag C

