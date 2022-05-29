×
NASCAR 2022: Full starting lineup for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Denny Hamlin drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
monicahdnjeri
Modified May 29, 2022 10:45 PM IST
The second half of the 2022 NASCAR regular season kicks off with the season's longest event. The NASCAR Cup Series returns to its regular season with Coca-Cola 600 at the historic Charlotte Motor Speedway. The event will air live on FOX at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The race will test how well the Next Gen cars work on these 1.5-mile ovals. In recent years, the track's competition has suffered due to cars being unable to run side by side or pass as one driver pulls out ahead.

The race here had failed miserably, where Charlotte Motor Speedway canceled one of its events in favor of the infield road track. Its success established a current phenomenon, with other tracks like Indianapolis beginning to use these alternate courses. However, the long-term plan is to get this track back up and running with racing of the same standard as NASCAR's 600-mile race.

Saturday night was the qualifying session, where the race entry list had 37 drivers. Following practice, they were divided into two groups. Each racer completed a single lap, and each group's five quickest lap times advanced to the final qualifying round.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin claimed the pole during the final round of qualifying after edging out Kurt Busch by 0.003 seconds. The JBR driver is seeking his first win at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

He's missing this jewel in his crown.@dennyhamlin will try to win his first #CocaCola600 from the #BuschLightPole position on Sunday! https://t.co/xiuG2mB57V

The starting order of the NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The starting order of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway was decided based upon Saturday's qualifying session.

Denny Hamlin and Kurt Busch will start on the front row in Sunday's race, while Kyle Larson, last year's Coca-Cola 600 winner, will start at the back after hitting the wall in the practice session.

.@dennyhamlin will lead the #CocaCola600 field to green tomorrow night in Charlotte! https://t.co/99j09PVkPy

Below is the starting line-up for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

  • 1st – Denny Hamlin
  • 2nd – Kurt Busch
  • 3rd – Christopher Bell
  • 4th – Kyle Busch
  • 5th – William Byron
  • 6th – Austin Cindric
  • 7th – Bubba Wallace
  • 8th – Tyler Reddick
  • 9th – Alex Bowman
  • 10th – Michael McDowell
  • 11th – Ryan Blaney
  • 12th – Daniel Suarez
  • 13th – Chase Elliott
  • 14th – Martin Truex Jr.
  • 15th – Chase Briscoe
  • 16th – Austin Dillon
  • 17th – Harrison Burton
  • 18th – Kevin Harvick
  • 19th – Chris Buescher
  • 20th – Justin Haley
  • 21st – Cole Custer
  • 22nd – Ross Chastain
  • 23rd – Joey Logano
  • 24th – Aric Almirola
  • 25th – Erik Jones
  • 26th – Ryan Preece
  • 27th – Noah Gragson
  • 28th – Ty Dillon
  • 29th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  • 30th – Todd Gilliland
  • 31st – B.J. McLeod
  • 32nd – Josh Bilicki
  • 33rd – Cody Ware
  • 34th – Kaz Grala
  • 35th – Brad Keselowski
  • 36th – Kyle Larson
  • 37th – Corey LaJoie

Catch the action live on Sunday from the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

