NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2022 NASCAR Ally 400 will take place on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Nashville Superspeedway. The action will go live at 5:00 p.m. ET on NBC and MRN.

Sunday’s race will be the first race of the 2022 NASCAR season in Tennessee and will host the Next Gen car for the first time since its debut. The track features 14 degrees of banking at four turns. The 36 drivers will compete over 300 laps on Sunday, looking to secure a victory. Nashville Superspeedway saw racing return to the facility in 2021 after a decade when all three of NASCAR's series returned.

The 17th Cup Series race practice and qualifying session will be held on Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25, respectively, at the 1.33-mile-long concrete-oval track.

The Cup Series weekend will start with Friday’s practice followed by Saturday’s qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run, then conclude with Sunday’s race.

The 36 drivers will be divided into two groups. The division will be based on an odd/even order determined by the Toyota/Save Mart 350’s results and 15-20 minutes of practice session will be allotted to both the groups.

The top five fastest drivers with the best qualifying speed from each group will then advance to Round 2 of qualifying. In the next round, these ten drivers will fight to win pole position for Sunday’s race with a single-lap, single-car run.

Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the defending champion of the event and will be looking to win back-to-back titles. To celebrate the culture of the music city, the winner of the race was awarded a custom guitar as a trophy.

Full weekend schedule for 2022 NASCAR Ally 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway:

Friday, June 24, 2022

4:00 p.m. ET: Camping World Truck Series Practice

4:30 p.m. ET: Camping World Truck Series Qualifying

5:35 p.m. ET: Xfinity Series Practice

6:30 p.m. ET: Cup Series Practice

8:00 p.m. ET: Rackley Roofing 200

Saturday, June 25, 2022

12:00 p.m. ET: Xfinity Series Qualifying

1:00 p.m. ET: Cup Series Qualifying

3:30 p.m. ET: Tennessee Lottery 250

Sunday, June 26, 2022

5:00 p.m. ET: Ally 400

