NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 will take place on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Texas Motor Speedway. The fourth race of the NASCAR playoffs as the first race of the Round of 12 will be broadcast on USA Network and PRN at 3:30 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the second race of the 2022 NASCAR season in Texas and will host the Next Gen car for the second time since the All-Star Race. The track features 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, twenty-four degrees in Turns 3 & 4, and five degrees in straightaways.

Texas Motor Speedway opened in 1936 and currently hosts races for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Camping World Truck Series, and IndyCar Series.

The 36 participating drivers in Sunday's race will compete for over 364 laps. The 12 playoff drivers who made the next round of the 2022 NASCAR playoffs are Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, and Christopher Bell. The win will secure a spot for playoff drivers in the next round.

The 30th Cup Series race practice and its qualifying race will be held at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track on the same day, i.e. September 24, 2022.

The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s practice session, followed by a qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run, which will then conclude with Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

The 36 drivers will be split up into two different groups. Just like every other qualifying race, the division will be based on an odd/even order to determine the starting positions of the drivers for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson won the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in 2021 and will be looking to make back-to-back trips to Victory Lane here.

Full weekend schedule for 2022 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and main race schedule for this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, September 24, 2022

10:35 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

11:05 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

12:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

1:20 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Sunday, September 25, 2022

3:30 pm ET: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

Catch the adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25, 2022, at 3:30 pm ET.

