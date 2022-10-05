NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 will take place on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The sixth race of the NASCAR playoffs, which is also the elimination race of the Round of 12, will be broadcast on NBC and PRN at 2:00 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the second race of the 2022 NASCAR season in North Carolina and will host the Next Gen car for the second time since Coca-Cola 600. The track features a 17-turn course that combines the high banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course.

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course opened in 1960 and currently hosts races for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Camping World Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, World of Outlaws, INEX raceCeiver Legends Car Series/Bandoleros, and ChampCar Endurance Series.

The 39 participating drivers in Sunday's race will compete for over 109 laps. The drivers who made the Round of 12 were Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, and Christopher Bell. Only the top eight drivers will advance into the next round of the playoffs.

The 32nd Cup Series race practice and its qualifying race will be held at the 2.28-mile-long road course on the same day, i.e. October 8, 2022. The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s practice session, followed by a qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run, which will then conclude with Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Charlotte road course

ET



Sat

10-NBC Sports web/app stream-Xfinity p&q



Noon-USA(12:30; web/app at noon)-Cup p&q



3-NBC-Xfinity race 20-20-27



Sun

2-NBC-Cup race 25-25-59



NWS: Mid-60s, 0% rain Charlotte road courseETSat10-NBC Sports web/app stream-Xfinity p&qNoon-USA(12:30; web/app at noon)-Cup p&q3-NBC-Xfinity race 20-20-27Sun2-NBC-Cup race 25-25-59NWS: Mid-60s, 0% rain

The 39 drivers will be split up into two different groups. Just like every other qualifying race, the division will be based on an odd/even order to determine the starting positions of the drivers for the elimination race of the Round of 12.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson won the Bank of America Roval 400 in 2021 and will be looking to make back-to-back trips to Victory Lane here.

Full weekend schedule for 2022 NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and main race schedule for this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

Saturday, October 8, 2022

10:00 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

10:30 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

12:00 pm ET: Cup Series practice

1:00 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:00 pm ET: Drive For The Cure 250

Sunday, October 2, 2022

2:00 pm ET: Bank of America Roval 400

Catch the adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on October 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far