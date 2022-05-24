NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 will take place on Sunday, May 29, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The action will go live at 6:00 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

Sunday’s race will be the first race of the 2022 NASCAR season in North Carolina and will host the Next Gen car for the first time since its debut.

Charlotte Motor Speedway hosted its first-ever Cup Series race in 1960. The race was won by Joe Lee Johnson.

The track was built to provide a Daytona International Speedway-style track to provide a complete experience for drivers and fans in North Carolina. Similar to the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600 is also a four-stage race, with this the only race where all four stages are in the main race itself.

The track features 24 degrees of banking on the turn and 5 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

37 drivers will compete for over 400 laps on Sunday. They will look to earn a victory and take the lead in the Cup Series standings.

The 14th Cup Series race practice and qualifying session will be held on Saturday, May 28, at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

The 37 drivers will be divided into two groups. The division will be based on an odd/even order determined by the AdventHealth 400’s results, and 15-20 minutes will be allotted to each group for practice races.

The practice will be followed by qualifying races for a single-lap, single-car run.

The top five drivers with the best qualifying times from each group will then advance to Round 2 of qualifying. They will fight for pole position for Sunday’s race with a single-lap, single-car run.

Full weekend schedule for 2022 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Friday, May 27, 2022

12:00 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series Practice/Qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series Practice

2:00 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series Qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series Practice

4:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series Qualifying

6:00 pm ET: Dutch Boy 150

8:30 pm ET: North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Saturday, May 28, 2022

1:00 pm ET: Alsco Uniforms 300

7:00 pm ET: Cup Series Practice

7:45 pm ET: Cup Series Qualifying

Sunday, May 29, 2022

6:00 pm ET: Coca-Cola 600

