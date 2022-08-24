NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 will take place on Sunday, August 27, 2022, at the Daytona International Speedway. The final race of the regular season will be broadcast on NBC and MRN at 7 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the second race of the 2022 NASCAR season in Daytona Beach, Florida, and will host the Next Gen car for the second time since the season-opening Daytona 500. The track features 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees in the tri-oval, and two degrees in the back straightaways.

Daytona International Speedway opened in 1959 and NASCAR legend Richard Petty holds the most Cup Series race victories at Daytona International Speedway, with a total of seven wins. It currently hosts races for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Camping World Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and AMA Daytona SportBikes & MotoAmerica.

37 drivers will compete for over 160 laps on Sunday. With one Cup race left in the regular season and one playoff spot up for grabs, the race is going to be do-or-die for every winless driver to secure themselves on the 16-driver playoff field. Meanwhile, drivers who have already confirmed their playoff tickets will look to finish the regular season on a high note.

There will be no practice session for this week’s Cup Series race and the weekend will kick-off directly with the qualifying race, which is scheduled to be held on August 26, 2022, at the 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway.

The 37 drivers will be split up into two separate groups. The division will be based on an odd/even order, just like every other qualifying race, to determine the starting positions of the drivers for the main event.

All-Star Race winner and Team Penske star driver Ryan Blaney won Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 2021 and will be looking to win back-to-back titles. If he manages to win Sunday’s race then #12 Ford driver will be the 16th driver to lock his spot in the upcoming playoffs.

Full weekend schedule for 2022 NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at Daytona International Speedway:

Friday, August 26, 2022

3:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola

Saturday, August 27, 2022

7 pm ET: Coke Zero Sugar 400

