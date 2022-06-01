NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The 2022 NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 will take place on Sunday, June 5, at the World Wide Technology Raceway. The action will go live at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

Sunday’s race will be the first race of the 2022 NASCAR season in Illinois and will host the Next Gen car for the first time since its debut.

The track features 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and nine degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4.

The 36 drivers will compete for over 240 laps on Sunday. All those drivers who will take the grid will look to earn a victory and take the lead in the Cup Series standings.

The 15th Cup Series race practice and qualifying session will be held on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, respectively at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

The 36 drivers will be divided into two groups. The division will be based on an odd/even order determined by the Coca-Cola 600’s results, and 50 minutes of practice session will be allotted to both the groups.

The Cup Series will start with Friday’s practice followed by qualifying races for a single-lap, single-car run, then concludes with Sunday’s race.

The top five drivers with the best qualifying times from each group will then advance to Round 2 of qualifying. They will fight for pole position for Sunday’s race with a single-lap, single-car run.

Full weekend schedule for 2022 NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway and Portland International Raceway:

Friday, June 3, 2022

1:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series Practice (Portland)

5:05 pm ET: Cup Series Practice (Gateway)

6:05 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series Practice (Gateway)

6:35 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series Qualifying (Gateway)

8:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Portland)

Saturday, June 4, 2022

11:00 am ET: Cup Series Qualifying (Gateway)

1:30 pm ET: Toyota 200 at Gateway

2:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series Practice and Qualifying (Portland)

4:30 pm ET: Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland

7:30 pm ET: Portland 100

Sunday, June 5, 2022

3:30 pm ET: Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway

