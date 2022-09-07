NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 will take place on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the Kansas Speedway. The second race of the NASCAR playoffs as well as the second race of the Round of 16 will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the second race of the 2022 NASCAR season in Kansas City and will host the Next Gen car for the second time since AdventHealth 400. The track features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking at the turn, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and 5 degrees of banking on the backstretch.

Kansas Speedway opened in 2001 and currently hosts races for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Camping World Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

The 36 drivers will compete for over 267 laps on Sunday. The 16 drivers who made the 2022 NASCAR playoffs are Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, and Austin Dillon.

The 28th Cup Series race practice and its qualifying race will be held on the same day, September 10, 2022, at the 105 -mile-long tri-oval track.

The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s practice session, followed by a qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run, which will then conclude with Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400.

The 36 drivers will be split up into two separate groups. The division will be based on an odd/even order, just like every other qualifying race, to determine the starting positions of the drivers for the main event.

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson won the Hollywood Casino 400 in 2021 and will be looking to win back-to-back titles.

Full weekend schedule for 2022 NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and main race schedule for this weekend at Kansas Speedway:

Friday, September 9, 2022

3:00 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series practice

3:30 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Kansas Lottery 400

Saturday, September 10, 2022

10:15 am ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

11:00 am ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

12:05 am ET: Cup Series practice

12:50 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:00 pm ET: Kansas Lottery 300

7:00 pm ET: Kansas Lottery 150

Sunday, September 11, 2022

3:00 pm ET: Hollywood Casino 400

