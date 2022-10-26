NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity 500 will take place on Sunday, October 30, at Martinsville Speedway. The ninth race of the NASCAR playoffs, which is also the third race of the Round of 8, will be broadcast on NBC and MRN at 2:00 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the 35th race of the 2022 NASCAR season in Ridgeway, Virginia, and will host the Next Gen car for the second time this season. It is one of the shortest tracks in the 2022 NASCAR schedule.

Martinsville Speedway opened in 1947 and currently hosts races for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Camping World Truck Series, and Whelen Modified Tour.

The 36 participating drivers in Sunday's Xfinity 500 will compete over 500 laps. The drivers who made the Round of 8 were Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Briscoe. Meanwhile, Logano is the only driver to lock his spot for the Championship 4 event next month at Phoenix Raceway.

The 35th Cup Series race practice and its qualifying race will be held at the 0.523-mile-long paperclip-shaped short track on the same day, i.e., October 29th, 2022. The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s practice session, followed by a qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run, which will then conclude with Sunday’s Xfinity 500.

The 36 drivers will be split into two different groups. Just like every other qualifying race, the division will be based on an odd/even order to determine the drivers' starting positions for the third race of the Round of 8.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman became the winner of the Xfinity 500 in 2021.

Full weekend schedule for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity 500

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and main race schedule for this weekend at Martinsville Speedway:

Thursday, October 27, 2022

3:00 pm ET: Whelen Modified Tour practice

6:00 pm ET: Whelen Modified Tour qualifying

8:00 pm ET: Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200

Friday, October 28, 2022

4:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

4:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday, October 29, 2022

12:00 pm ET: Cup Series practice

12:45 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:00 pm ET: Dead on Tools 250

Sunday, October 30, 2022

2:00 pm ET: Xfinity 500

Catch the adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET.

