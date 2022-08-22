NASCAR 2022: Kyle Larson bumps teammate Chase Elliott to the win at Watkins Glen

Driving the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Kyle Larson won the Go Bowling at The Glen for the second year in a row at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. The 30-year-old secured his second win of the 2022 season after beating Chase Elliott and AJ Allmendinger in the closing laps of the 90-mile-long race.

A pair of late-race cautions in the race helped Larson end a 22-race drought with a win on Sunday. The win was much needed as it will boost a lot of confidence for the #5 driver ahead of the playoffs.

The 30-year-old emerged victorious after overtaking Chase Elliott in Turn 1 on the final restart with five laps remaining and held off a late charge from AJ Allmendinger in the closing laps. Larson steadily built a solid margin between himself and AJ Allmendinger and took an impressive 0.882-second win on the 2.45-mile-long road course. He led the last five laps as he took over the lead on Lap 85 of 90 from his teammate Elliott with some skillful drives around the turn.

The win marked the second consecutive Cup victory at Watkins Glen International and the overall 18th Cup victory for Kyle Larson. The California-born driver also completed a sweep of NASCAR’s weekend races after winning the Xfinity Series race at the same venue on Saturday.

The Go Bowling at The Glen saw 12 lead changes among nine different drivers. The venue hosted its 36th Cup race and the new Next Gen cars for the first time on the 2.45-mile-long road course and witnessed five caution flags.

Kyle Larson talks about his Go Bowling at The Glen win

Sunday’s win was amazing for Kyle Larson as he managed to defend his Go Bowling at The Glen title and now appears to be a strong contender to defend his Cup Series championship title as well. With the win, he gained 43 points and stands second in the latest release of the Cup Series points table.

During the post-race interview, speaking about his second win of the 2022 season at Watkins Glen International, Larson said:

“I knew that was my only opportunity to get by him. I feel like our cars were pretty equal today. But the restarts kept me in it and kept our team in it. I’m proud of my guys. Good to get another win here at Watkins Glen and get some more bonus points going into the Playoffs, we haven’t had a lot here this year.’’

NASCAR Cup Series returns next weekend for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The action will go live at 7:00 pm EST on Sunday, August 27, 2022.

