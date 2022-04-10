×
NASCAR 2022 at Martinsville: Final results for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

William Byron takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 10, 2022 03:07 PM IST
News

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 is complete. The shortest race track event of the season was originally scheduled to start at 7:30 pm ET, but due to rain interruption, it got delayed to 8:44 pm ET. The race lasted for 2 hours, 40 minutes, and 30 seconds at Martinsville Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron claimed his second NASCAR Cup Series win of the season in overtime on Sunday. In the two-lap overtime, he held off Joey Logano by 0.303 seconds to take the checkered flag home.

RETWEET to congratulate @WilliamByron on his WIN at @MartinsvilleSwy!The @Hendrick24Team becomes the first repeat winner in the #NASCAR Cup Series this year. https://t.co/PjNGGbGgsh

Hendrick Motorsports have won three of the last four races at Martinsville Speedway. The win also marked the team's fourth win of the season in just eight races. The 24-year-old, meanwhile, dedicated the win to his mother.

Meanwhile, Joey Logano, the Busch Light Clash winner, finished second, followed by Austin Dillion in third and Ryan Blaney in fourth. Ross Chastain, who won his first career race at the Circuit of the Americas, completed the top-5.

William Byron wins at @MartinsvilleSwy under the lights! https://t.co/9zEMxJjpdw

Chase Elliott, who won Sunday’s pole, held the front position for the first 185 laps but on the pit road, he lost the race and could never claim it back. As a result, he finished 10th.

NASCAR’s 2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 40 final results

Here are the final results of the NASCAR 2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #24 - William Byron
  2. #22 - Joey Logano
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  5. #1 - Ross Chastain
  6. #45 - Kurt Busch
  7. #18 - Kyle Busch
  8. #10 - Aric Almirola
  9. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  10. #9 - Chase Elliott
  11. #2 - Austin Cindric
  12. #48 - Alex Bowman
  13. #43 - Erik Jones
  14. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  17. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  18. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  19. #5 - Kyle Larson
  20. #20 - Christopher Bell
  21. #41 - Cole Custer
  22. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  23. #42 - Ty Dillon
  24. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #21 - Harrison Burton
  27. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  28. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  29. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  30. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  31. #31 - Justin Haley
  32. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #15 - J. J. Yeley
  35. #77 - Josh Bilicki
  36. #78 - B. J. McLeod

Edited by Anurag C
हिन्दी