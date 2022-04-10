NASCAR 2022 at Martinsville: Final results for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 is complete. The shortest race track event of the season was originally scheduled to start at 7:30 pm ET, but due to rain interruption, it got delayed to 8:44 pm ET. The race lasted for 2 hours, 40 minutes, and 30 seconds at Martinsville Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron claimed his second NASCAR Cup Series win of the season in overtime on Sunday. In the two-lap overtime, he held off Joey Logano by 0.303 seconds to take the checkered flag home.

Hendrick Motorsports have won three of the last four races at Martinsville Speedway. The win also marked the team's fourth win of the season in just eight races. The 24-year-old, meanwhile, dedicated the win to his mother.

Meanwhile, Joey Logano, the Busch Light Clash winner, finished second, followed by Austin Dillion in third and Ryan Blaney in fourth. Ross Chastain, who won his first career race at the Circuit of the Americas, completed the top-5.

Chase Elliott, who won Sunday’s pole, held the front position for the first 185 laps but on the pit road, he lost the race and could never claim it back. As a result, he finished 10th.

NASCAR’s 2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 40 final results

Here are the final results of the NASCAR 2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

#24 - William Byron #22 - Joey Logano #3 - Austin Dillon #12 - Ryan Blaney #1 - Ross Chastain #45 - Kurt Busch #18 - Kyle Busch #10 - Aric Almirola #14 - Chase Briscoe #9 - Chase Elliott #2 - Austin Cindric #48 - Alex Bowman #43 - Erik Jones #4 - Kevin Harvick #17 - Chris Buescher #23 - Bubba Wallace #6 - Brad Keselowski #8 - Tyler Reddick #5 - Kyle Larson #20 - Christopher Bell #41 - Cole Custer #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #42 - Ty Dillon #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #34 - Michael McDowell #21 - Harrison Burton #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #11 - Denny Hamlin #99 - Daniel Suárez #38 - Todd Gilliland #31 - Justin Haley #7 - Corey LaJoie #51 - Cody Ware #15 - J. J. Yeley #77 - Josh Bilicki #78 - B. J. McLeod

Edited by Anurag C