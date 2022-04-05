NASCAR 2022 at Martinsville: Full entry list for Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR heads to Martinsville following its first short track of the 2022 season at the Richmond Raceway.

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 is the second short track race of the season and will be held next weekend at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia. The action will start at 7:30 p.m. EST on FOX and MRN.

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 is contested over 400 laps on 0.526-mile-long paperclip-shaped short tracks. The venue will host the third night race of the event.

Martinsville Speedway hosted its first Cup Series race in 1949, with Red Byron as its winner. The venue, in turn, features 12 degrees of banking and 0 degrees of banking on the straightaways, causing drivers to face unique challenges on this track.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared this week's Cup Series drivers list on his official Twitter account, by stating that:

“36 Cup entries for Martinsville on Saturday night. Race is 400 laps this year. Expecting Smithley will be in the 15.”

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. has won the previous two NASCAR Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 events.

NASCAR’s 2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36-cars that will take part at Martinsville Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - A J Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Kurt Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Josh Bilicki #78 - BJ Mcleod #99 - Daniel Suarez

