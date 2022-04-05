×
NASCAR 2022 at Martinsville: Full entry list for Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

A general view of the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 05, 2022 10:08 PM IST
NASCAR heads to Martinsville following its first short track of the 2022 season at the Richmond Raceway.

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 is the second short track race of the season and will be held next weekend at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia. The action will start at 7:30 p.m. EST on FOX and MRN.

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 is contested over 400 laps on 0.526-mile-long paperclip-shaped short tracks. The venue will host the third night race of the event.

soooo, who's ready for some night lights?

Martinsville Speedway hosted its first Cup Series race in 1949, with Red Byron as its winner. The venue, in turn, features 12 degrees of banking and 0 degrees of banking on the straightaways, causing drivers to face unique challenges on this track.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared this week's Cup Series drivers list on his official Twitter account, by stating that:

“36 Cup entries for Martinsville on Saturday night. Race is 400 laps this year. Expecting Smithley will be in the 15.”
36 Cup entries for Martinsville on Saturday night. Race is 400 laps this year. Expecting Smithley will be in the 15. https://t.co/JXGIsk3wC1

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. has won the previous two NASCAR Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 events.

NASCAR’s 2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36-cars that will take part at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - A J Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Kurt Busch
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 - Josh Bilicki
  35. #78 - BJ Mcleod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Edited by Adam Dickson
