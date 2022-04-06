NASCAR 2022 at Martinsville: Full weekend schedule for Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 is set to be green-flagged on April 9 at Martinsville Raceway. Coverage will be live at 7:30 pm EST on FOX and MRN.

Martinsville Speedway is the shortest track in the 2022 Cup Series schedule. The track was also one of the first paved oval tracks in NASCAR, being built in 1947 and the inaugural race was held in 1949. It is the only remaining race track that has been on the NASCAR circuit from the beginning.

The 36-drivers will compete over 400 laps and will be eyeing a win, along with which they will try to take the lead in the points table.

The eighth Cup Series race practice and qualifying session will be held on the same day on Saturday at a 0.526-mile-long paperclip-shaped short track. The 36 drivers will be split into two groups. The division will be based on an odd/even order based on previous race results and 15-minutes will be allotted for practice sessions for each group. This will lead directly to qualifying races for a single car and a single lap.

The top five drivers with the best qualifying time from each group will then move to Round 2 of qualifying to fight for pole position with a single-lap, single-car run.

Full weekend scheduled for 2022 NASCAR Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400

Here’s the practice and qualifying schedule for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Martinsville Raceway:

Friday, April 7, 2022

3:00 pm EST: Camping World Truck Series Practice

3:30 pm EST: Camping World Truck Series Qualifying

5:30 pm EST: Xfinity Series Practice

6:00 pm EST: Xfinity Series Qualifying

8:00 pm EST: Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200

Saturday, April 8, 2022

4:30 pm EST: Cup Series Practice

5:05 pm EST: Cup Series Qualifying

7:30 pm EST: Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com

Sunday, April 8, 2022

5:00 pm EST: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

7:30 pm EST: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400

